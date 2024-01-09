Brighton Health Plan Solutions Recognized as an Inclusive Workplace

Healthcare enablement company receives honor for the second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Brighton Health Plan Solutions has been honored with the Inclusive Workplace designation by Best Companies Group, a workplace culture and engagement expert, and COLOR Magazine, a leader in corporate inclusivity. The recognition is based on anonymous employee responses to an in-depth survey that focuses on inclusivity, company culture and employees' perception of belonging. Answers are independently analyzed and only those companies that earn a high score are eligible for recognition.

"We are committed to the wellbeing of our employees by fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that gives employees the space to be seen, heard and valued," said Jim Cusumano, chief executive officer of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. "Receiving this recognition for the second year is a testament to Brighton's enduring commitment to prioritizing inclusive employee initiatives. Our employees' anonymous responses to the survey show our effort is having a positive impact."

Brighton is a healthcare enablement company that is transforming the healthcare landscape by helping self-funded organizations deliver better healthcare to their members. Brighton's leadership team is focused on providing employees with a safe and welcoming environment where they can bring their authentic selves to work.

"Brighton Health Plans Solutions and companies like it serve as inspiring examples of what it truly means to create a workplace where everyone feels like they belong," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President at Best Companies Group. "Their commitment and their actions are paving the way for a better and more inclusive future."

The Inclusive Workplace recognition is only available to companies that allow Best Companies Group to anonymously survey their employees and tabulate their results.

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions
Brighton Health Plan Solutions (Brighton) is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton, visit BrightonHPS.com.

