Brighton Jones Continues National Expansion with New Offices and Lead Advisors in Connecticut and Michigan

SEATTLE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Jones, a wealth management firm dedicated to aligning clients' wealth with their values and passions, has announced the opening of two new offices in Connecticut and Michigan, each managed by a new Lead Advisor. Robert Bennett Jr., CFP® and Michael Kreza, CFP® will be responsible for delivering the firm's comprehensive Personal CFO approach to families and individuals in these markets.

Bennett will lead the new office in Stamford, Connecticut, and will be responsible for integrating Brighton Jones' proven approach to wealth management into the local market. He joins from Round Rock Advisors, where he created and executed financial plans for high-net-worth individuals and families. He began his career at New York Life Insurance Company, where he served as an insurance sales agent, before securing his CFP and transitioning to holistic wealth management.

Kreza will oversee the Detroit, Michigan market, and will utilize his familiarity with the region to provide personalized financial planning and wealth management services to local families and individuals. He served as an Assistant Vice President and Private Client Advisor for North Coast Asset Management for the last two years, and previously spent five years as a Wealth Advisor at Polaris Wealth Advisory Group.

"Bobby and Mike are solid, growth-oriented additions to our team, and their client-first mentality aligns closely with our firm's core values. As we grow, we remain deeply committed to aligning clients' investments, plans, and finances with what matters most to them," said Carley Dillon, General Manager of Personal CFO and Chief Experience Officer at Brighton Jones.

"Our dedication to organic growth and our employee ownership model continue to attract new advisors to our firm," added Mark Jones, Chief Growth Officer at Brighton Jones. "We're eager to continue expanding our geographic reach and providing high-net-worth individuals and families with our exceptional client service, investment management and wealth alignment capabilities."

The new Stamford office will be located at 700 Canal Street, 1st Floor, Stamford, CT. The new Detroit office will be located at 755 W. Big Beaver Road Suite 2020, Troy, MI.

About Brighton Jones

Brighton Jones is a leading national wealth management firm, with more than 5,500 clients and over $30 billion in assets under advisement as of April 1, 2026. The firm has pioneered a comprehensive Personal CFO approach that partners with clients across their entire balance sheet and beyond to align their resources with their values, passions, and purpose. By transcending traditional financial planning, Brighton Jones empowers every client to pursue a thriving and impactful life—their richer life. Learn more at brightonjones.com.

Disclosure: This content is provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as individualized advice or recommendation. Please note that statements made in this press release are not representative of the experiences of all Brighton Jones clients or employees and do not guarantee future performance or similar services.

SOURCE Brighton Jones