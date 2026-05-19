Brighton Jones Expands to Ohio With the Addition of Mitchell Kotheimer, Lead Advisor

SEATTLE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Jones, a $30 billion (AUA) wealth management firm dedicated to aligning clients' wealth with their values and passions, has expanded into Ohio with a new office in Cleveland, overseen by Mitchell Kotheimer, who will serve as Lead Advisor.

"Wealth management is about more than just investing, so I was drawn to Brighton Jones for its emphasis on clients' personal development and overall wellbeing," said Kotheimer. "Having spent my entire life and career in Ohio, I know individuals and families here want advisors who care for their full financial picture and broader life plan, going beyond traditional balance sheet management to account for what matters most to them."

Kotheimer joins Brighton Jones from Independence Wealth Advisors, where he served as a Senior Financial Planner. Throughout his career, he has worked with more than 350 families, providing comprehensive wealth management services tailored to their unique goals and needs. Kotheimer will leverage his years of industry experience to develop the Cleveland market and showcase Brighton Jones' values-aligned, holistic approach. In his new role, he will serve as Personal CFO for clients, managing their investments, tax and estate plans, philanthropic efforts and wealth strategies, all while integrating Brighton Jones' approach to Wealth Alignment and Life Planning.

"Mitchell's dedication to client service and strong ties to the Cleveland market make him the perfect fit for this role," added Mark Jones, Chief Growth Officer at Brighton Jones. "We expect significant growth opportunities in this region, driven by demand for comprehensive wealth planning services, and Mitchell understands how to address these needs for local high-net-worth individuals."

"Cleveland is our sixth new office opening in the past two years, and we're excited to continue expanding our geographic footprint. Our Personal CFO capabilities will help local families, individuals and business owners execute on their long-term financial goals," added Carley Dillon, General Manager of Personal CFO and Chief Experience Officer at Brighton Jones.

Brighton Jones now operates in 24 cities and remains dedicated to organic growth and an employee-owned business model. Kotheimer and the Cleveland team will operate out of the One Chagrin Highlands building, located on Auburn Drive in Beachwood. Brighton Jones intends to expand into Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Diego, St. Louis and Stamford, and is actively seeking to bring on additional advisor talent in those regions.

About Brighton Jones

Brighton Jones is a leading national wealth management firm, with more than 5,500 clients and over $30 billion in assets under advisement. The firm has pioneered a comprehensive Personal CFO approach that partners with clients across their entire balance sheet and beyond to align their resources with their values, passions, and purpose. By transcending traditional financial planning, Brighton Jones empowers every client to pursue a thriving and impactful life—their richer life. Learn more at brightonjones.com.

Disclosure: This content is provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as individualized advice. Please note that statements made in this press release are not representative of the experiences of all Brighton Jones clients or employees and do not guarantee future performance or similar services.

SOURCE Brighton Jones