Brightspeed Advances Alabama Fiber Expansion, Network Build Crosses Major Milestone

Ultra‑fast fiber internet is now available or coming soon to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network is more than 65 percent complete in Alabama. More than 165,000 homes and businesses in the state now have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet, with another 86,000 additional locations planned statewide.

The Brightspeed Fiber Internet network is 100 percent complete in Abbeville, Ariton, Brantly, Brundidge, Carrollton, Columbia, Dauphin Island, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Fayette, Geneva, Greenville, Guin, Hamilton, Hartford, Headland, Luverne, New Brockton, Newton, Panola, Samson, Scottsboro, Slocomb, Tallassee, Vernon and Winfield where residents and businesses can now enjoy superfast connectivity.

"Reaching more than 65 percent completion in Alabama is a significant milestone that reflects Brightspeed's long‑term commitment to expanding reliable, high‑speed connectivity where it's needed most," said Alabama's 93rd District State Representative Steve Clouse who also serves as chairman of the state's Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee. "Every new address connected strengthens our local economies, supports small businesses and gives families access to the tools they need to work, learn and thrive in today's digital world."

Connecting with the community door to door

As construction continues statewide, Brightspeed representatives are hitting the streets in dozens of communities to help families and businesses learn about the company's fiber service and get connected. Brightspeed representatives will be in the following communities: Abbeville, Aliceville, Andalusia, Ariton, Ashland, Brundidge, Carrollton, Clanton, Clio, Columbia, Cropwell, Daleville, Dauphin Island, Dothan, Double Springs, Enterprise, Fayette, Foley, Geneva, Greenville, Guin, Gulf Shores, Haleyville, Hamilton, Hartford, Headland, Jemison, Lincoln, Lineville, Louisville, Luverne, Mentone, Midland City, Notasulga, Opp, Ozark, Panola, Pell City, Reform, Riverside, Robertsdale, Samson, Scottsboro, Tallassee, Thorsey, Trussville, Vernon, Vincent, Widowee and Winfield. Residents can expect:

Who: Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel

Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel What: Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits

Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits Why: To expand fast, reliable, affordable internet where quality options have been limited

"This isn't just about building fiber; it's about opening doors," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "By meeting people where they live and work, our teams are helping communities see how ultra‑fast connectivity can unlock new opportunities for education, healthcare and small business growth."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's Alabama expansion is supported by $14.3 million in federal Broadband Equity and Access Deployment (BEAD) funding to build an additional 4,400 locations and by another $597,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to add 822 locations, boosting the company's private investment in the state.

Check availability and get connected

Reliable, high-speed internet powers opportunity and growth. Through continued investment in Alabama, Brightspeed is helping communities stay competitive in the modern digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed