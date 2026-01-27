Brightspeed and TeamSnap Renew Partnership to Boost Youth Sports in Underserved Communities

Through TeamSnap sponsorships, Brightspeed will support more than 38,500 kids and families across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber builder, and TeamSnap, the #1 youth sports management platform, today announced an expanded investment in youth sports across the rural and suburban communities that Brightspeed serves.

Since November 2024, Brightspeed has leveraged TeamSnap's unique sponsorship platform to support more than 60 youth sports leagues across 20 states. In 2026, the company is deepening that commitment by sponsoring an additional 25 leagues.

"At Brightspeed, we believe strong communities are built on access - access to connection, opportunity and experiences that bring people together. Youth sports sit right at that intersection," said Tali Kulbeda, head of local marketing and partnerships at Brightspeed. "By partnering with TeamSnap, we're helping remove barriers for families in the rural and suburban communities we serve, while reinforcing our commitment to showing up locally and building for the long term."

To date, Brightspeed has funded more than 330 scholarships over three seasons, supporting over 26,000 young athletes across popular youth sports, including soccer, baseball, softball, football, basketball and volleyball. That reach will grow by an additional 12,500 kids and families in 2026.

"Youth sports are the beating heart of many rural and suburban communities," says Nicole McCormack, senior vice president and general manager of Brand Solutions at TeamSnap. "Together with Brightspeed, we're bringing the power of youth sports to more people, in the places that matter most."

Through this sponsorship platform, TeamSnap has helped brands reinvest more than $19 million into youth sports by connecting local leagues with national partners. These partnerships reduce participation costs through scholarships and equipment support, while allowing brands to show up locally through jersey sponsorships, field signage and digital communication.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com .

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap – the #1 sports management platform – has pioneered the future of youth sports technology for more than 15 years. With 19,000+ sports organizations and more than 30 million parents, players, coaches and administrators across more than 100 different sports and activities, TeamSnap powers the largest and most engaged online community in youth sports. Through TeamSnap, brands have invested more than $19 million in youth sports sponsorships, fueling communities and giving more kids the chance to play.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap website, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Brightspeed