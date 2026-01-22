Brightspeed Invests in Blessing Boxes to Support Community Needs Across Rural North Carolina

As food insecurity impacts one in seven North Carolinians, Brightspeed partners with a local organization in Goldsboro to support families in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed is supporting food access efforts across rural North Carolina through the purchase of 11 Blessing Boxes, a grassroots, community-led initiative dedicated to addressing food insecurity and meeting everyday needs for neighbors in communities across the state.

"Our Blessing Boxes are powered by our community — volunteers, generous neighbors and dedicated partners like Brightspeed" said Brandi Matthews, owner of The Blessings Box. "I will never know how many people will be impacted by the Blessings Boxes, but it's like throwing a rock into a river and watching the ripples go on and on. Thanks to Brightspeed, these boxes can better stand the test of time, allowing that ripple effect to reach even further."

For Brightspeed, this partnership reflects a shared belief in access and equity. Just as the Blessings Boxes remove barriers by providing judgment-free access to food and essentials for neighbors in need, Brightspeed's mission is focused on expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet in rural and underserved communities.

By investing in long-term resources, whether it's a community pantry on a neighborhood corner or broadband connectivity that reaches homes that historically lacked access to quality internet service, these efforts are designed to strengthen communities and create opportunities that extend far beyond a single location.

Two of the new, Brightspeed-sponsored boxes are already in place in Clayton's Main Street Garden and Cooper Academy. The Blessings Box is looking for community support to help place the rest of the boxes in areas of need. To volunteer, residents can reach out to the organization on social media.

"Brightspeed is committed to supporting the communities we serve, and investing in Blessings Boxes is one way we can help address real, local needs," said Sabrina Anderson, Brightspeed local marketing manager. "This initiative reflects the power of neighbors helping neighbors, and we're proud to support its continued growth."

