Brightspeed Completes Fiber Build in 13 Wisconsin Communities, Accelerates Expansion Statewide

Ultra‑fast fiber internet now available to tens of thousands of Wisconsin homes and businesses, with construction underway in dozens more communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced a major milestone in its Wisconsin expansion: 30 percent of the company's planned fiber network in the state is now complete. More than 67,000 homes and businesses already have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet, with an additional 146,000 locations planned statewide as construction continues.

As Wisconsin communities prepare for the next era of technology, fiber is becoming essential infrastructure. The growth of AI-powered tools, connected devices, cloud-based applications, remote work, telehealth and online learning is driving demand for faster, more consistent internet connections that can handle more data, in more directions, at the same time. Brightspeed is investing in fiber in Wisconsin because the networks that will power tomorrow's economy must be built for much more than yesterday's internet use.

Legacy copper networks helped connect communities for decades, but they were built for a different era centered on basic phone service, email and lighter internet use. Fiber delivers smoother video conferencing, faster uploads of photos, videos and large work files, stronger support for telehealth visits, more reliable streaming and gaming across multiple devices, better performance for cloud-based business tools and a stronger foundation for the AI-driven applications that are becoming part of everyday life. Simply put, fiber helps communities participate more fully in the modern digital economy and prepares them for what comes next.

"Since I joined the legislature, I have always advocated for expanding access to reliable broadband in rural areas," said Wisconsin's 17th District State Senator Howard Marklein. "Without adequate broadband service, my constituents are unable to connect to their loved ones, workplace, education, and health care providers. I applaud the effort by Brightspeed to connect thousands of homes, schools, and businesses in rural Wisconsin to our modern economy."

Brightspeed's fiber network is now 100 percent complete in Marinette, Sparta, Oconto, Black River Falls, Ladysmith, Wausaukee, Darlington, Thorp, Randolph, Blair, Shullsburg, Muscoda, and Goodman, giving residents and businesses in those communities access to fast, reliable, future‑ready connectivity.

Brightspeed is investing in Wisconsin because the company believes communities across the state deserve broadband infrastructure that can support growth for decades to come. By expanding fiber deeper into rural and underserved areas, Brightspeed is helping close connectivity gaps, strengthen local economies and ensure residents and businesses have access to the same kind of high-quality internet service available in larger markets.

Connecting with the community, door to door

As construction continues across the state, Brightspeed representatives are engaging with communities to help families and businesses understand fiber connectivity and get connected. Teams will be visiting the following communities: Alma Center, Ashland, Bangor, Baraboo, Black River Falls, Blair, Cadott, Chetek, Cornell, Darlington, Deforest, Fox Lake, La Crosse, Ladysmith, Marinette, Muscoda, Oconto, Platteville, Princeton, Randolph, Seymour, Shullsburg, Sparta, Spooner, Stanley, Thorp, Trempealeau and Wausaukee.

Residents may see Brightspeed trucks and crews working in neighborhoods and along local roads as the company continues expanding its fiber network.

Residents can expect:

Who: Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel

Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel What: Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits

Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits Why: To expand fast, reliable, affordable internet where quality options have been limited

"We're not just building a network; we're building relationships," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "By connecting with people face to face, we can answer questions, share what's possible with fiber, and help communities make the most of this investment. Fiber is built for how people live and work today and for where technology is headed next. As AI, cloud applications and connected devices become more common in everyday life, Wisconsin communities need infrastructure that can keep up."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's Wisconsin expansion is supported by nearly $138.3 million in federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding, which will enable construction to more than 44,000 additional locations, along with $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to reach another 7,100 locations. These investments complement Brightspeed's significant private commitment to expanding fiber access across the state.

Check availability and get connected

Reliable, high‑speed internet powers opportunity and growth. Through continued investment in Wisconsin, Brightspeed is helping ensure communities have the connectivity they need to compete and succeed in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed