Brightspeed Fiber Build Hits 75% Milestone in South Carolina, Reaching 47,000+ Locations

The country's fastest internet service* may be just a knock away as Brightspeed representatives visit neighborhoods to share fiber plan options

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network build is nearly 75 percent complete in South Carolina. Now, more than 47,000 homes and businesses in the Palmetto State have access to the country's fastest internet service.*

Connecting with the community door to door

Construction crews remain active in Beaufort, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Laurens, Orangeburg and Saluda counties. Construction of the company's fiber network in the community of Ninety Six is well underway. Approximately 20 percent of the fiber network build in that community is complete.

"Reliable high speed internet is essential to the future of our community, and we're excited to see the progress being made as Brightspeed's fiber network takes shape here in Ninety Six," said Ninety Six Mayor Gregg Brown. "This investment is bringing us closer to expanded opportunities for our residents, businesses and students. We appreciate the continued partnership and look forward to the lasting impact this infrastructure will have on our town."

Brightspeed representatives are currently going door to door in Beaufort, Ware Shoals, Eutawville, Greenwood, Holly Hill and Saluda to inform residents and businesses about upcoming fiber service availability. Residents can expect:

Who : Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel.

: Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel. What : Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits.

: Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits. Why: To help bridge the digital divide by expanding access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet in areas where quality options have historically been limited.

"Reaching this point in our fiber expansion across coastal South Carolina and beyond is exciting, but the real success is when residents begin to experience the difference," said Tshacha Romeo, director, sales channel at Brightspeed. "By connecting with people door to door, we're helping families and small businesses see how fiber powers modern life from seamless streaming and remote work to telehealth and online learning. We're proud to invest in these communities and bring them the connectivity they deserve."

Rooted in the communities we serve

For Brightspeed, showing up means more than delivering fiber connectivity. Across South Carolina, the company has invested in the events and organizations that bring together communities and connect its residents:

SC Festival of Stars in Ninety Six — a patriotic festival of concerts and fireworks.

a patriotic festival of concerts and fireworks. Beaufort Music Festival of the Lowcountry — celebrating the culture and creativity of the Lowcountry.

— celebrating the culture and creativity of the Lowcountry. Habersham Community's Harvest Festival & Taste of the Neighborhood — bringing connectivity to the area's most beloved traditions.

bringing connectivity to the area's most beloved traditions. Holly Hill Youth Sports — investing in the next generation of athletes and community leaders.

— investing in the next generation of athletes and community leaders. Santa on Main — Uptown Greenwood's holiday celebration.

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's expansion in South Carolina is supported by both private investment and public funding partnerships. The company recently announced that South Carolina awarded Brightspeed more than $10,000 in additional grant funding to augment its private investment in building its fiber network to reach another 118 locations in the state.

Additionally, South Carolina awarded Brightspeed more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give 2,560 South Carolinians access to high-speed connectivity they don't have today.

Once construction is complete, Brightspeed Fiber Internet will reach approximately 66,000 homes and businesses statewide.

Check availability and get connected

Fast, reliable internet is more than convenient. It creates opportunity. Brightspeed's continued investment in South Carolina helps ensure communities aren't left behind in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check service availability and explore internet plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's 2025 Annual Service Provider Review

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

SOURCE Brightspeed