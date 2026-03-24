Brightspeed Fiber Build Tops 90% in Tennessee, Completed in 13 Communities

Company representatives are going door to door to help residents connect to the country's fastest internet service*

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network build is 90 percent complete in Tennessee. Now, nearly 180,000 families and business owners in the Volunteer State have access to the country's fastest internet service.*

The company's fiber network build is 100 percent complete in Butler, Elizabethton, Erwin, Greenville, Hampton, Midway, Mosheim, Mountain City, New Tazewell, Ooltewah, Roan Mountain, Stoney Creek and Sullivan Gardens. Brightspeed's fiber network deployment is complete in Unicoi County where nearly 6,800 locations are now fiber-enabled.

"The completion of Brightspeed's fiber network represents significant advancement for Unicoi County," said Amanda Delp, Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce executive director. "Expanded access to reliable, high-speed connectivity strengthens our ability to support economic growth, empower small business and create new opportunities for our residents. We're excited to see how this investment enhances our community today and helps position Unicoi County for continued success."

Connecting with the community door to door

With construction complete in many communities, Brightspeed is shifting its focus to helping residents and businesses get connected. Brightspeed representatives are currently going door to door in Butler, Churchill, Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Kingsport, Mountain City, New Tazewell, Ooltewah, Piney Flats and Roan Mountain to inform residents about upcoming fiber service availability. Tennesseans can expect:

Who : Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel.

: Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel. What : Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits.

: Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits. Why: To help bridge the digital divide by expanding access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet in areas where quality options have historically been limited.

"This expansion is about more than building a network; it's about changing what's possible for the communities we serve," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "As more Tennessee neighborhoods come online, families and small businesses gain the speed and reliability they need to work, learn, connect and grow. Our teams are out in the community making sure residents know that opportunity is now available right where they live and work."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's expansion in Tennessee is supported by both private investment and public funding partnerships. The company recently announced that Tennessee awarded Brightspeed more than $14 million in federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funding** to augment its private investment in building its fiber network to reach another 2,757 locations in the state.

Additionally, Tennessee awarded Brightspeed nearly $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give 2,812 Tennesseans access to high-speed connectivity they don't have today.

Once construction is complete, Brightspeed Fiber Internet will reach more than 200,000 homes and businesses statewide.

Check availability and get connected

Fast, reliable internet is more than convenient. It creates opportunity. Brightspeed's continued investment in Tennessee helps ensure communities aren't left behind in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check service availability and explore internet plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's 2025 Annual Service Provider Review

**Provisionally awarded pending approval by NTIA

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

SOURCE Brightspeed