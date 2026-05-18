Supercharging Connectivity: Brightspeed Business Launches New 5 Gig Fiber

Leveled up internet service with boosted speeds, expanded bandwidth and the power to elevate the online business experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber builder empowering consumers and businesses with multi-gig-speed connectivity, announced the launch of its new 5 Gig speed service for Brightspeed Business Fiber and Premium Fiber customers. Brightspeed 5 Gig delivers next-generation connectivity built to meet the demands of modern commerce. Powered by 100% fiber directly to the business and connected to Brightspeed's 100 Gig infrastructure, the new offering gives businesses the speed, performance and reliability they need to operate with confidence today while preparing for tomorrow.

The new 5 Gig tier also includes a state-of-the-art WiFi 7 router, helping business customers take full advantage of ultra-fast speeds, lower latency and stronger wireless performance throughout their locations.

"At Brightspeed Business, we're building for the future," said Jeff Lowney, president of Enterprise and Wholesale. "Our new 5 Gig speed offering gives businesses access to the kind of powerful, scalable connectivity that used to be out of reach for many communities. With 100% fiber-to-the-business service, a WiFi 7 router included, and connectivity supported by our 100 Gig fiber infrastructure, we're helping businesses across our 20-state footprint compete, grow and thrive in a digital-first economy."

As AI-powered applications, cloud-based platforms, and other innovative online tools become more central to daily operations, businesses need more than basic broadband. They need the capacity to move more data, support more users, and keep critical systems running smoothly in real time. From AI-enabled customer service and marketing tools to video collaboration, cloud backups, ecommerce platforms, and connected devices, today's digital business environment demands fast, reliable, high-performance connectivity. Brightspeed Business' new 5 Gig tier is built to meet that demand, giving customers the bandwidth and headroom they need to adopt emerging technologies with confidence and grow without outgrowing their connection.

"Businesses are entering a new era where AI applications, automation and advanced online tools are no longer optional. They're becoming essential to staying competitive," adds Lowney. "It means businesses need access to future-proof technology like multi-gig-speed internet that helps level the playing field."

Whether it is a retailer managing online orders, a healthcare practice relying on secure cloud-based systems, a manufacturer moving data across locations or a professional services firm hosting high-quality video meetings and transferring large files, Brightspeed's 5 Gig connectivity is built to keep businesses moving forward.

Brightspeed continues to make a multi-billion-dollar investment in advanced fiber infrastructure that expands opportunity and strengthens the communities it serves. By bringing powerful, dependable broadband to suburban and rural areas, the company is helping fuel new possibilities for local businesses, entrepreneurs and the regional economies that depend on them.

For more information about Brightspeed Business Fiber and Brightspeed Premium Fiber, visit brightspeed.com/business

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

SOURCE Brightspeed