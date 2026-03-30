Brightspeed Fiber Expands in Georgia: Hinesville and Richmond Hill Residents Can Now Connect to Country's Fastest Internet Service*

Brightspeed representatives visit neighborhoods, going door to door to share service options

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network in Georgia is 65 percent complete. Now, nearly 20,000 residents in Liberty and Bryan counties have access to the country's fastest internet service,* with nearly 31,000 fiber-enabled locations planned in those counties.

"As the representative of Georgia's first district, it's exciting to see Brightspeed's investment in high-speed internet for Hinesville and Richmond Hill and its efforts to close the digital divide," said Congressman Buddy Carter. "High-speed, reliable internet is essential to everyday life for schools, businesses and families. I strongly supported the Broadband Equity and Deployment (BEAD) program, which unlocked $1.31 billion to help expand access to quality internet services and strengthen connectivity in Georgia communities like ours."

Connecting with the community door to door

As construction continues, Brightspeed representatives are hitting the streets in Hinesville and Richmond Hill to help residents and businesses learn about fiber service and help them get connected. Residents can expect:

Who: Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel

Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel What: Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits

Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits Why: To expand fast, reliable, affordable internet where quality options have been limited

"We're not just building infrastructure; we're building opportunity," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "Residents and local businesses now have the tools to compete, connect and thrive. Seeing people take advantage of fiber in their own communities is the most rewarding part of our work."

Leveraging federal investments

Brightspeed's Georgia expansion is supported by $2.2 million in federal BEAD funding** that coupled with the company's private funding will augment the planned fiber build by an additional 1,227 locations, boosting the company's infrastructure investment in the state.

Check availability and get connected

Fast, reliable internet is more than a convenience, it fuels opportunity. Brightspeed's continued investment in Georgia helps ensure communities stay competitive in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's 2025 Annual Service Provider Review

**Provisionally awarded pending approval by NTIA

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed