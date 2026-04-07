Brightspeed Hits 60% Fiber Build in Illinois, Savanna and North Pekin Fully Online

Ultra-fast fiber internet service is just a door knock away for residents of Knoxville, Pekin and Savanna

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network is more than 60 percent complete in Illinois. Nearly 31,000 homes and businesses now have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet, with more than 51,000 locations planned statewide. The Brightspeed Fiber Internet network is 100 percent complete in Savanna and North Pekin, where residents and businesses can now enjoy superfast connectivity.

"Getting Brightspeed fiber fully online in Savanna and North Pekin is a gamechanger for these communities," said Devon Braunstein, director, Illinois Office of Broadband. "Reliable, high-speed internet drives growth, supports local businesses and opens up opportunities for everyone. This is just the start. Brightspeed is building the foundation for long-term innovation across Illinois."

Connecting with the community door to door

As construction continues statewide, Brightspeed representatives are hitting the streets in Knoxville, Pekin and Savanna to help residents and businesses learn about fiber service and get connected. Residents can expect:

Who: Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel

Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel What: Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits

Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits Why: To expand fast, reliable, affordable internet where quality options have been limited

"This isn't just about fiber, it's about opportunity," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "Our teams are on the ground every day, helping residents and small businesses tap into the power of ultra-fast connectivity in their own communities."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's Illinois expansion is supported by $3.2 million in federal Broadband Equity and Access Deployment (BEAD) funding* to build an additional 1,200 locations, boosting the company's private investment in the state.

Check availability and get connected

Fast, reliable internet is more than a convenience, it fuels opportunity. Brightspeed's continued investment in Illinois helps ensure communities stay competitive in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*Provisionally awarded pending approval by NTIA

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed