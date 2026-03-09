From Basement to Backyard: Brightspeed Delivers Whole Home WiFi, Optimized at Every Square Foot

Next-level seamless wall-to-wall streaming, gaming and surfing guaranteed at installation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber builder and provider of the country's fastest internet service , as determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's Annual Service Provider Review 2025, today announced the launch of Whole Home WiFi for new Brightspeed Fiber Internet customers, delivering professionally engineered, room-to-room coverage with no dead zones.

"Our customers shouldn't have to compromise on speed or reliability anywhere in their home," said Rui Costa, Brightspeed executive vice president of Consumer Products, Marketing & Customer Experience. "Whole Home WiFi brings the strength of our fiber network to every corner of the home, setting a new standard for performance and value."

Designed for today's hyper-connected households, Whole Home WiFi ensures strong, reliable connectivity throughout the home. At new fiber installation appointments, customers receive up to two professionally installed WiFi extenders with coverage guaranteed. New fiber customers can unlock up to $485 in value including free expert installation, a free WiFi router, a free first month of Whole Home WiFi1 and a prepaid Mastercard (up to $200 on select plans).

"A great network shouldn't stop at the router," said Kate Lambertsen, Brightspeed senior director of Product, Pricing and Customer Growth. "Whole Home WiFi elevates the entire customer experience by giving families the confidence that their connection will perform wherever they work, stream or game."

This launch builds on Brightspeed's recent introduction of its 5 Gig plan2 and next generation WiFi 7, which delivers speeds up to two times faster than WiFi 63 for gig-speed subscribers. By pairing advanced WiFi technology with expertly placed extenders, Brightspeed ensures optimal coverage in larger homes with challenging layouts including basements, garages or outdoor living spaces. The solution also supports connected devices like smart doorbells, security cameras and automation systems.

Powered by an intelligent WiFi 7 mesh system, Whole Home WiFi dynamically adapts to each device and environment, optimizing performance device by device. Professional installation includes network health checks, strategic equipment placement and device onboarding, creating a worry-free experience from day one.

With next-generation Whole Home WiFi and an accelerated fiber build that now reaches more than 2.8 million locations, Brightspeed continues to strengthen its leadership position across its 20-state footprint. The company is delivering greater speed, reliability and long-term value to millions of households and businesses.

"Whole Home WiFi strengthens our value proposition and deepens our competitive advantage," said Brightspeed CEO Michel Combes. "By enhancing the in-home experience, we're increasing customer satisfaction, improving retention and driving long-term growth as we continue expanding our fiber footprint."

1New fiber customers can qualify for up to $485 in value including free expert installation, a free WiFi router, a free first month of Whole Home WiFi1 and a prepaid reward card. Limited time offer; subject to change. Requires compatible equipment. Call to cancel. Restrictions apply.

2Available internet speeds may vary by address & not available in all areas.

3 WiFi speeds based on IEEE 802.11 specifications using WiFi 7 devices and not guaranteed. Plan speeds based on wired connections.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

