Orange High School Celebrates the Unveiling of Brightspeed Bright Future Tech Lab

Orange High School wins statewide contest to secure a self-designed, state-of-the-art computer gaming lab

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder, officially unveiled its cutting-edge Brightspeed Bright Future Tech Lab at Orange High School in Hillsborough. The tech lab is equipped with high-performance gaming PCs, advanced tools for Esports, and design and digital production tools to help ignite students' curiosity for STEM-focused careers!

In partnership with Stay Plugged In , a leading recruiting organization focused on providing educational and career opportunities to high school students, Brightspeed launched its second iteration of the statewide contest in fall 2025, giving high schools across North Carolina the chance to win a self-designed, state-of-the-art computer gaming (enrichment) lab. Although dozens of schools across the state each presented highly creative, AI-powered concepts, Orange High School impressed the judges with its forward-thinking vision, creative use of technology and emphasis on inclusion.

"This new, future-forward tech lab is going to open so many doors for our kids – a safe space where creativity, technology and teamwork all come together," says Brian Ewbank, teacher of engineering and project management at Orange High School. "Watching our students light up when they realize they can turn their ideas into real projects is what teaching is all about. We're so grateful to be part of a community that supports innovation and believes in giving students the tools to dream big."

The Brightspeed Bright Future Tech Lab Contest included high schools within Brightspeed's North Carolina service areas, where the company is focused on bridging the digital divide and connecting communities to the country's fastest internet service , as determined by HighSpeedInternet.com Annual Service Provider Review 2025. Brightspeed Fiber Internet is currently available to more than 780,000 families and businesses across North Carolina, with thousands more locations coming online every month.

"This Brightspeed Bright Future Tech Lab Contest represented a shared mission to empower the next group of leaders with access to the skills, tools and connectivity they need to thrive in today's digital world," says Steve Brewer, Government Affairs Director at Brightspeed. "Fast, reliable internet isn't just about convenience; it's about creating opportunities for future generations."

Today's ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together school leaders, dignitaries, students, and their families to help usher in a new age of technology for the Orange High School community.

"At Stay Plugged In, we are excited to take another leap forward in our partnership with Brightspeed by delivering our second state-of-the-art technology lab to reinforce our commitment to providing educational and career opportunities for students. Ultimately, Orange High School's submission stood out for its detailed plan to utilize the lab as a hub for STEM learning, esports competition, and digital creativity, inspiring students to explore new career pathways in gaming, broadcasting and technology," says Jeffrey Zajac, Chief Strategy Officer at Stay Plugged In.

This is the second Brightspeed Bright Future Tech Lab awarded to a North Carolina school – in spring 2025, Triton High School in Erwin earned the top spot and unveiled their brand-new, innovative STEM lab.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses.

