Brightspeed Invests in Next Generation Services with Ribbon's Comprehensive Network Transformation Solution

PLANO, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, along with Brightspeed, an internet service provider and the nation's fourth largest fiber builder, today announced that Ribbon's solutions are helping modernize Brightspeed's network infrastructure while maintaining uninterrupted services for existing customers.

"Building a fiber broadband network across more than 160 communities in our footprint requires an investment in ensuring we can accelerate scalability," said Brightspeed Chief Technology Officer Brian Bond. "Ribbon's advanced solutions enable us to efficiently manage and upgrade our legacy assets with next-generation innovation to gain the operational efficiencies, flexibility and capabilities that facilitate our network transformation."

Brightspeed is leveraging a suite of Ribbon solutions including the C20 Call Controller, Application Server, SBC, PSX centralized policy and routing server, and Ribbon Application Management Platform (RAMP) to modernize its legacy central office equipment and lay the foundation for further innovation. Additionally, Ribbon's NPT 1250 multi-service access routing platform, part of Ribbon's comprehensive Neptune IP Routing portfolio, enables technology convergence for the service provider's legacy assets.

Ribbon's network transformation solution helps enable Brightspeed to seamlessly replace decades-old rooms full of power-hungry legacy equipment, while its top tier professional services make the deployment transparent to both Brightspeed customers and regulatory bodies. Once operational, the new solution will use a fraction of the power, HVAC and real estate of the previous infrastructure while offering new capabilities, assuring the long-term reliability of Brightspeed's network without impacting Brightspeed's operational or billing systems.

"Brightspeed is setting the bar for how independent service providers can operate and compete in today's telecommunications landscape," said Sam Bucci, Chief Operating Officer and EVP, Ribbon. "Their blazing fast voicemail transition illustrates their ability to quickly drive cost out of their infrastructure while ensuring their customers have access to critical functionality. We look forward to being a part of their ongoing network transformation success."

