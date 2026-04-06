Brightspeed Reaches 50% Fiber Milestone in Louisiana, Completes Build in Basile and Bordelonville

Super-fast internet may be just a knock away as company representatives visit neighborhoods to share fiber plan options

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network build is 50 percent complete across its Louisiana footprint and 100 percent complete in the Basile and Bordelonville communities. Now, more than 43,000 homes and businesses in the Bayou State have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet.

Brightspeed's network construction is well underway in the following parishes where crews are deploying fiber: Allen, Avoyelles, Bossier, Caddo, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Rapides, St. Martin and Webster.

"Expanding access to fast, reliable internet is critical to Louisiana's future, and Brightspeed's continued investment is helping bring high-speed broadband to more communities across our state," said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA, Louisiana's Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity. "Seeing their fiber network take shape is a meaningful step toward closing the digital divide and ensuring our residents, businesses and students have the connectivity they need to succeed. We appreciate Brightspeed's commitment to Louisiana and the long-term impact this expansion will deliver statewide."

Connecting with the community door to door

Brightspeed representatives are currently going door to door in Arnaudville, Breaux Bridge, Choudrant, Church Point, Cottonport, Greensburg, Iowa, Jena, Kinder, Lota, Mamou, Moreauville, Olla, St Martinville, Springhill, Vivian, Ville Platte and Welsh to inform residents and businesses about upcoming fiber service availability. Residents can expect:

Who : Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel.

: Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel. What : Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits.

: Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits. Why: To help bridge the digital divide by expanding access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet in areas where quality options have historically been limited.

"While residents in many areas have historically had limited access to high-quality broadband options, that is beginning to change as our fiber expansion advances across Louisiana and beyond," said Tshacha Romeo, director, sales channel at Brightspeed. "The real milestone is when people can experience the impact firsthand. By engaging directly with households and small businesses, we're showing how fiber supports everyday needs, from reliable streaming and remote work to telehealth and online education. We're proud to continue investing in these communities and delivering the connectivity they deserve."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's expansion in Louisiana is supported by both private investment and public funding partnerships. The company announced back in November 2024 that Louisiana, the first state to announce its Broadband Equity and Access Deployment (BEAD) funding grants, awarded Brightspeed more than $7.5 million in BEAD funds to augment its private investment in building its fiber network to reach another 2,800 locations in the state.

Additionally, Louisiana awarded Brightspeed more than $270,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give 409 Louisianans access to high-speed connectivity they don't have today.

Once construction is complete, Brightspeed Fiber Internet will reach approximately 85,300 homes and businesses statewide.

Check availability and get connected

Fast, reliable internet is more than convenient. It creates opportunity. Brightspeed's continued investment in Louisiana helps ensure communities aren't left behind in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check service availability and explore internet plans at www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

SOURCE Brightspeed