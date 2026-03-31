Brightspeed Surpasses 60% Fiber Build in Virginia, Lights Up Six Communities

Teams hit the ground, going door to door to make it ridiculously easy for residents to connect to ultra-fast fiber internet

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network build is 60 percent complete in Virginia. Now, nearly 122,000 families and business owners across the state have access to the country's fastest internet service.*

The company's fiber network build is 100 percent complete in Chilhowie, Farmville, Fries, Front Royal, Marion and Victoria. Meantime, construction of the fiber network is well underway in dozens of Virginia counties including Rockbridge County where nearly 1,400 homes and businesses already have access to superfast Brightspeed Fiber Internet and once the build is complete nearly 4,600 locations in the communities of Brownsburg, Buena Vista, Glasgow, Lexington and Natural Bridge will be fiber-enabled.

"The launch of Brightspeed's fiber network marks a major step forward for Rockbridge County," said Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors Chairman David McDaniel. "Access to fast, dependable internet is essential to driving local growth, supporting workers, families and students and expanding possibilities for all residents. We know our residents have waited a long time to gain access to fiber internet service. With county contributions from ARPA funds and in partnership with Brightspeed, work is continuing this spring and summer to fill in gaps in our fiber network. This investment not only strengthens our communities today, but it also lays the groundwork for long-term success, future innovation and further expansion into the rural areas of our county through grant-funded development."

Connecting with the community door to door

With construction nearing completion in many communities, Brightspeed is shifting its focus to helping residents and businesses get connected. Brightspeed representatives are currently going door to door in Altavista, Axton, Barboursville, Blackstone, Bristol, Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Chilhowie, Collinsville, Concord, Crewe, Crozet, Farmville, Fries, Front Royal, Galax, Hillsville, Keswick, Lexington, Marion, Martinsville, Montpelier, Ridgeway, Rockville, South Boston, South Hill, Victoria, Weber City and Wytheville to inform residents about upcoming fiber service availability. Virginians can expect:

Who : Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel.

: Friendly, fully trained sales representatives wearing Brightspeed-branded apparel. What : Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits.

: Information about Brightspeed's fiber internet service, plan options and benefits. Why: To help bridge the digital divide by expanding access to fast, affordable, and reliable internet in areas where quality options have historically been limited.

"This work goes beyond infrastructure—it's about opening new doors for the communities we serve," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "With more neighborhoods across Virginia coming online, residents and small businesses can count on the fast, dependable connectivity they need to succeed. Our teams are on the ground every day, helping people understand that these new opportunities are available right in their own communities."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's expansion in Virginia is supported by both private investment and public funding partnerships. The company recently announced that Virginia awarded Brightspeed more than $16.6 million in federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funding** to augment its private investment in building its fiber network to reach another 3,500 locations in the state.

Additionally, Virginia awarded Brightspeed more than $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give 976 Virginians access to high-speed connectivity they don't have today.

Once construction is complete, Brightspeed Fiber Internet will reach more than 200,000 homes and businesses statewide.

Check availability and get connected

Fast, reliable internet is more than convenient. It creates opportunity. Brightspeed's continued investment in Virginia helps ensure communities aren't left behind in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check service availability and explore internet plans at www.brightspeed.com.

*As determined by HighSpeedInternet.com's 2025 Annual Service Provider Review

**Provisionally awarded pending approval by NTIA

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

SOURCE Brightspeed