BrightSpring Health Services Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Karman Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jul 14, 2026, 17:54 ET

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent BrightSpring Health Services Inc. (NASD: BTSG) will replace Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KRMN) will replace BrightSpring Health Services in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, July 17. S&P 500 constituent Baker Hughes Co. (NASD: BKR) is to acquire Chart Industries in a deal expected to close July 16, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name 

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 17, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

BrightSpring Health Services

BTSG

Health Care

July 17, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Chart Industries

GTLS

Industrials

July 17, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Karman Holdings

KRMN

Industrials

July 17, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

BrightSpring Health Services

BTSG

Health Care

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