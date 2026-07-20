BrightTower Advises Global Events Leader Delinian in Sale of techoraco and Institutional Investor to Apax Partners

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinian today announced two separate transactions to divest techoraco and Institutional Investor to Apax Partners LLP ("Apax"), a global private equity firm.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Delinian on both transactions.

techoraco is the leading global events platform for the digital infrastructure market, convening senior decision makers across connectivity, data center, cloud and compute, finance and investment, energy, and the wider digital infrastructure ecosystem. Benefitting from strong structural tailwinds in these segments, techoraco is at the heart of critical buying, partnership, and investment decisions via must-attend events that deliver dealmaking meeting opportunities as well as intelligence and brand-building in this rapidly evolving market.

Institutional Investor operates the premier global capital introduction and intelligence platform of curated, event-based memberships connecting asset managers and institutional allocators. Over its 50 year-history, Institutional Investor has built long-standing and deep relationships with the leading asset allocators globally and serves a diverse range of asset managers across all areas of public and private markets.

Delinian CEO, Andrew Pinder, commented: "We are pleased to announce the divestment of these two outstanding businesses. Both are known for the depth and quality of their industry relationships and ability to convene audiences, driving and facilitating the dealmaking that matters in their sectors and delivering tangible customer value. I am delighted that they will have the opportunity to develop further under the Apax Funds' ownership. Many congratulations to Ros Irving, Noah Hammond, Alex Grose, and their respective teams."

These transactions remain subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach, and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Christie Haselton

Director, Development

BrightTower

[email protected]

SOURCE BrightTower