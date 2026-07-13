Brightworks Dentistry Unifies Brightworks Dentistry, Pharr Road Dentistry, and Trust Dental Group Under One Trusted Atlanta Brand

Patients of Brightworks Dentistry, Pharr Road Dentistry, and Trust Dental Group will continue receiving care from the same trusted doctors and teams under one connected brand, making it easier to access comprehensive dental care across metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients visiting Brightworks Dentistry, Pharr Road Dentistry, or Trust Dental Group will notice one important change: a shared name.

What they won't notice is a change in the care they receive.

Brightworks Dentistry

Brightworks Dentistry today announced the unification of Brightworks Dentistry, Pharr Road Dentistry, and Trust Dental Group under one trusted brand and a single website, www.brightworksdentistry.com. The transition reflects how the three practices have already been working together for years, sharing doctors, technology, clinical standards, and resources to create a more connected patient experience while preserving the relationships that have earned each office the trust of its community.

For patients, the experience remains reassuringly familiar. They will continue seeing the same doctors, the same team members, and visiting the same convenient locations they have trusted for years. The Brightworks Dentistry name simply makes it easier to recognize that all three practices are part of one organization dedicated to delivering exceptional, relationship-based dental care.

Over the past sixteen years, Dr. Patrice Robbins has built one of Atlanta's most established independently owned dental organizations by investing in people, technology, and long-term patient relationships rather than rapid expansion. After founding Brightworks Dentistry in Dunwoody, she acquired Pharr Road Dentistry in Buckhead in 2020, preserving its respected legacy while expanding services and technology. Most recently, Trust Dental Group joined the organization, bringing the same philosophy of personalized care to Downtown Atlanta.

Together, the three locations represent more than 100 years of combined service to the Atlanta community.

"Patients don't choose a dentist because of a logo, they choose a dentist because of trust," said Dr. Robbins. "That trust was earned over decades by incredible doctors and teams in each of these practices. Brightworks Dentistry simply gives those practices one identity while preserving everything patients already know and value."

The unified organization includes:

Brightworks Dentistry – Dunwoody





Brightworks Dentistry – Buckhead (formerly Pharr Road Dentistry)





Brightworks Dentistry – Downtown Atlanta (formerly Trust Dental Group)

Bringing the practices together under one brand also creates a simpler digital experience. Rather than maintaining three separate websites and online identities, the organization has consolidated all three practices into one unified online destination where patients can explore services, request appointments, meet providers, and learn about every location. Patients searching for Pharr Road Dentistry or Trust Dental Group will continue to find those trusted practices as part of the Brightworks Dentistry family.

The unified brand reflects Dr. Robbins' long-term vision of combining the warmth and personal relationships of neighborhood dentistry with the collaboration, technology, and clinical excellence of a larger organization—without sacrificing the independence that patients value.

As many dental practices become part of large corporate organizations, Brightworks Dentistry continues to be independently owned and locally led. Clinical decisions remain guided by what is best for each individual patient, preserving continuity, autonomy, and personal relationships that define private practice dentistry.

Today, Brightworks Dentistry provides comprehensive family, cosmetic, restorative, implant, Invisalign®, sedation, and airway-focused dentistry across its three locations. The organization continues to invest in advanced digital technology, same-day treatment capabilities, and modern diagnostic tools designed to make treatment more comfortable, efficient, and predictable while supporting outstanding clinical outcomes.

Technology is only one part of that commitment. Brightworks Dentistry also invests heavily in its people through continuing education, mentorship, leadership development, and its signature Dream Meetings, where team members are encouraged to pursue both personal and professional growth.

Dr. Robbins, an Atlanta Magazine Top Dentist, believes exceptional patient experiences begin with exceptional teams.

"When we invest in our people, our patients feel the difference," she said. "Our mission has always been about more than healthy smiles. It's about building lasting relationships, helping people feel confident in their health, and creating a place where patients and team members genuinely love to be."

As Brightworks Dentistry continues to grow, its purpose remains unchanged: preserving the trust each practice has earned while expanding access to advanced care, innovative technology, and a seamless patient experience across all three Atlanta locations.

About Brightworks Dentistry

Brightworks Dentistry is an independently owned dental group serving the Atlanta metropolitan area through locations in Dunwoody, Buckhead, and Downtown Atlanta. The organization includes the practices formerly known as Pharr Road Dentistry and Trust Dental Group, bringing three established Atlanta dental practices together under one unified brand while preserving the trusted doctors, experienced teams, and long-standing patient relationships that have defined each office. With more than 100 years of combined service to the community, Brightworks Dentistry provides comprehensive family, cosmetic, restorative, implant, Invisalign®, sedation, and airway-focused dentistry using advanced technology and a relationship-based approach to care. Founded by Dr. Patrice Robbins, the organization is committed to helping every patient achieve lifelong oral health through personalized, comprehensive dentistry.

Media Contact

Brightworks Dentistry

Dr. Patrice Robbins

(404) 525-2741

www.brightworksdentistry.com

SOURCE Brightworks Dentistry