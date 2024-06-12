MARIETTA, Ga., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical is proud to announce that it has been selected to exhibit its new technology, the Brijjit BP-100 and BP-75, at the prestigious Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.

BRIJ Medical Selected to Exhibit Brijjit BP-100 and BP-75 at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's hospital customers and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

The Brijjit device — a new technology that revolutionizes incision closure, wound support, and scar therapy — is a novel, noninvasive solution that reduces strain by up to 25% during incision closure, decreases wound breakdown by 90% providing ongoing wound support, and decreases mean scar area by up to 38%. This vastly improves patient outcomes while saving precious time for surgeons (9x faster than sutures) and money for health systems.

"We're excited to debut Brijjit technology at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. As the utilization and influence of Brijjit technology continues to expand, both patients and surgeons alike are experiencing optimal healthcare outcomes in managing incisions and scars," explained Tim Gleeson, CEO of BRIJ Medical. "We're excited about the transformative role BRIJ technology will play, swiftly becoming a cornerstone of patient care in the U.S. — enhancing patient outcomes and driving down facility costs."

"The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or business model of organizations," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. "We are pleased to invite BRIJ Medical to the Exchange."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical is revolutionizing surgical incision closure, wound support, and scar therapy. Our flagship product, the Brijjit, has been proven through multiple clinical studies (including an RCT) to reduce strain by up to 25% during incision closure, decrease wound breakdown by 90%, and decrease mean scar area by up to 38%. All this while saving time for surgeons (9x faster than sutures) and money for health systems.

At BRIJ, we provide enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey. For more information, visit BRIJmedical.com .

SOURCE BRIJ Medical