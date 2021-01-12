Brijesh Patel appointed Director of Consulting for Azzur Worcester

With extensive experience in the regulated biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, Brijesh leads operations and business development for Azzur Worcester, delivering best-in-class GxP validation, engineering, and quality services, as well as program level advisory services, for clients across the life science development spectrum.

"The Central New England Region continues to attract many life science and biopharmaceutical industries engaged in both early-phase development and commercial manufacturing. I'm excited to lead Azzur Worcester and provide our clients with local subject matter expertise, exceptional project delivery, and streamlined consulting services," said Brijesh. "Though Azzur Group is not new to the Worcester area, our physical presence bolsters our clients and offers a good value proposition by serving them close to home."

Brijesh joins Azzur Worcester from Lantheus Medical Imaging, where he served as the Associate Director of Validation and Operations. There, he served as an expert in commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), as well as design review and risk assessment, CQV program, tech transfer and regulatory filing. Prior to his time at Lantheus, Brijesh held engineering positions at leading life science manufacturers, including Shire Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme Biologics (now Sanofi Genzyme), and Sanofi Pasteur.

Brijesh received his bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences from SP University in Gujarat, India, and earned his master of science degree in pharmaceutical manufacturing engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology. He is an active member of both the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) and the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), and holds a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt.

"Azzur Group is excited to welcome Brijesh Patel as the newest leader of Azzur Worcester. With the growing biopharmaceutical presence in the Central New England Region, coupled with the ongoing early-phase manufacturing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am confident that Brijesh's leadership will allow us to help our clients get their life-changing therapeutics into patients' hands quicker than ever before," said Chris Mansur , President of Azzur Consulting.

In addition to full-scale consulting services offered through Azzur Worcester and Azzur Boston, Genetown is also home to Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand , Azzur Technical Services , and, most recently, Azzur Labs Boston .

For more information, visit Azzur.com .

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. With more than 500 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S., Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and cGMP manufacturing solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive. Learn more at Azzur.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

Related Links

www.azzur.com

