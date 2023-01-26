Brikl Celebrates Being the Only e-Commerce Platform in the Promotional Products Industry to Achieve SOC-2 Type 2 Attestation

CINCINNATI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl , a specialized platform for creating online stores and live catalogs for the promotional and team wear industry, is proud to announce that it has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, achieving a "clean" audit opinion from Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (SSF).

Data security has been top of mind for promotional product businesses worldwide as they seek to digitize operations and set up online stores to future-proof sales. By completing SOC-2's rigorous compliance requirements, Brikl is showcasing its ongoing dedication to maintaining the security, confidentiality, and availability of its systems for its users.

The audit involved an in-depth inspection of the company's processes for managing customer data, including how various systems identified, captured, processed, and reported information. Achieving SOC-2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates that Brikl offers its customers best-in-class protection from security breaches.

Brikl's SOC-2 Type 2 attestation is a unique accolade: it is currently the only e-Commerce platform in the promotional products industry to offer the accredited management of customer data based on three of the five "trust service principles"—security, availability, and confidentiality.

"Achieving SOC-2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates Brikl's ability to meet the strict security standards required by enterprise organizations, which is of great importance to the company as we continue to grow," said Maarten Boone, Co-Founder, and CEO of Brikl. "We are dedicated to raising the bar for security compliance within our industry and continue to hold ourselves to the strictest security standards.

"As a service provider, we take responsibility for safeguarding our customers' data very seriously," Mark Watts, Brikl's DevSecOps Engineer comments. "Gaining SOC-2 attestation involved eight months of work reinforcing our security and compliance processes across the organization. A three-month audit and another month of auditor scrutiny and clarification followed this. The attestation should hopefully showcase how confident Brikl is in keeping data safe, delivering peace of mind to our clients and their customers."

Brikl is a leading e-Commerce MicroStore platform for custom and promotional companies. Founded in 2016 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner, and Jason Reinhardt, Brikl offers a 15-minute online store and live catalog setup, expedites the design process, seamlessly integrates with suppliers, decorators, and fulfillment centers, and offers other specialist features designed to drive sales and increase customer experience.

