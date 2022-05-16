Brikl's New Developer Portal Bolsters Selling Potential Through Next-Generation Integrations

LEUVEN, Belgium, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl , the world's leading MicroStore technology partner for custom and promotional businesses and suppliers, today proudly announced its developer portal.

Brikl's developer portal allows current, potential merchants and developers the opportunity to rapidly integrate Brikl's next-generation technology into their existing solutions through direct access to a suite of tools and resources.

"Pushing the boundaries of our next-generation technology, in collaboration with our developer community, helps us deliver greater value to our merchants and future technology partners," Tobias Meixner, Brikl's CTO comments.

"Our developer portal gives our merchants and developers access to the APIs they need to turbocharge their success with the platform. And by giving these businesses and individuals autonomy, we will spend less time working on technical integration details, leaving us free to focus on enhancing and scaling the platform."

Initially, the portal will provide access to Brikl's Admin API and webhooks, allowing its merchants to integrate their Brikl store with essential applications, such as CRM, ERP, and back-office applications. Brikl's GraphQL API will also enable merchants and developers to build integrations for reporting while feeding data from Brikl to existing solutions. Additionally, developers can run and create code safely within the portal.

"Even as we continue to grow and scale, our world continues to revolve around the success of our merchants. Our mission and values serve as fertile soil for initiatives like our developer portal, which demonstrates that growth can present opportunities for transparency, collaboration, and innovation," Maarten Boone, Brikl's CEO comments.

"Decentralizing the integration and development process helps free up our tech team, allowing them to focus on leading-edge technology design and implementation that maintains our position as the leading technology force in the custom and promotional space."

About Brikl

Brikl, the leading next-generation MicroStore software platform, was founded in 2016 by Maarten Boone, Tobias Meixner, and Jason Reinhardt. Their vision was to streamline the way businesses sell custom products online by allowing them to set up MicroStores in under 15 minutes and expedite the design process through placeholders, embellishment tools, and 3D visualization. For more information, visit www.brikl.com .

Media Contact:

Suz Pathmanathan

+31638261680

[email protected]

SOURCE Brikl