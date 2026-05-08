Bring Bold Flavor to Mother's Day Brunch

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand unveils three standout recipes to celebrate mom in delicious style.

DENVER, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day calls for a brunch that feels just as special as the woman you're celebrating. This year, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by Beef farmers and ranchers, is spotlighting three inventive beef dishes that turn an ordinary morning into a memorable moment.

Beefy Breakfast Strudel with Gravy from BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Start with this Beef & Veggie Quiche, a fresh take on a brunch classic. With seasoned Ground Beef, vibrant spring vegetables, and a flaky, buttery crust, this make‑ahead dish delivers both ease and elegance. It's a colorful, protein‑packed way to kick off the morning and a guaranteed crowd‑pleaser for families celebrating together.

For something hearty and eye‑catching, this Beefy Breakfast Strudel with Gravy offers a braided, golden‑brown pastry filled with hash browns, eggs, and tender corned beef brisket. Finished with a rich homemade gravy, this dish brings a bakery‑style wow factor to the brunch spread — perfect for moms who love a savory showstopper.

And for a fun, shareable option, Beef Sausage & Cheddar Monkey Bread turns brunch into an interactive experience. Mexican‑style beef sausage baked into cheesy pull‑apart bread creates a warm, comforting centerpiece that's ideal for grazing, sharing, and enjoying throughout the morning.

Whether you're planning breakfast in bed or hosting a full family gathering, these recipes make it easy to serve a brunch that feels thoughtful, flavorful, and worthy of celebrating mom.

For more brunch inspiration and other beefy recipes, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact: Hailey Thayn, 303-850-3392, [email protected]

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association