Hit the Road and Celebrate 100 Years of Route 66 with Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand invites travelers to explore iconic eats, historic stops and beef‑forward experiences along the Route 66 Beef Trail.

DENVER, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer road trip season kicks into high gear, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand—funded by Beef farmers and ranchers—is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66 with a flavorful new way to experience the Mother Road. Introducing the Route 66 Beef Trail: a free, mobile‑exclusive digital passport, that guides road trippers to legendary steakhouses, barbecue joints, cultural attractions and beef‑rich history across all eight Route 66 states. Along the way travelers can check in at participating stops, earn prizes and discover the how America's most storied highway is deeply rooted in the nation's beef heritage.

Route 66 Beef Trail courtesy of Beef.ItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Whether you're cruising from Illinois to California or exploring a single stretch of the highway, the Beef Trail makes it easy to turn your summer drive into a culinary adventure. After signing up, visitors receive a mobile pass via text or email—no app required. At each participating restaurant or attraction, simply show your phone to redeem deals, learn about local beef heritage, and collect points toward exclusive Route 66 Beef Trail rewards.

Along the way, travelers can enjoy everything from classic diners and historic stockyards to modern barbecue favorites and iconic roadside eateries. Stops span all eight Route 66 states—Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California—offering a curated lineup of beef hotspots and cultural landmarks that capture the spirit of the open road.

Participants who check in at designated locations can earn commemorative stickers, collectible merchandise, Route 66‑themed gear and entries into grand‑prize drawings. No purchase is necessary to participate, making the Beef Trail an accessible and fun way for families, food lovers and history buffs to celebrate the Route 66 centennial.

To start your Route 66 adventure and explore beef‑forward stops in every state, visit our Route 66 Beef Trail home page. Also follow us on Facebook and Instagram to view more coverage.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact: Hailey Thayn, 303-850-3392, [email protected]

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association