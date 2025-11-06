Bring Home Classic Christmas Cheer with Airblown® Holiday Lights

Timeless Inflatables from Gemmy Showcase the Spirit of the Season

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a range of sizes and styles – from Santas and snowmen to a peaceful Nativity scene – a classic Gemmy Christmas inflatable awaits every decorator looking to bring festive charm to their indoor or outdoor spaces.

Winter Wonderland

Sweeten your display with the 6-ft Animated Sugar Rush Scene featuring a shivering snowman and penguin holding colorful lollipops. The adorable, wide-eyed penguin wears a "Sugar Rush" sweater for a laugh-out-loud moment.

Keep it cool with additional snowman options:

Wearing a dapper top hat with a holly berry accent, this 3.5-ft Snowman is full of Christmas spirit. His look is complete with a red and black plaid scarf and red mittens.

is full of Christmas spirit. His look is complete with a red and black plaid scarf and red mittens. Joining the fashion statement, the 6.5-ft Snowman also wears a top hat and plaid scarf. With rosy cheeks, green mittens and a candy cane in hand, he's ready for the holiday season.

also wears a top hat and plaid scarf. With rosy cheeks, green mittens and a candy cane in hand, he's ready for the holiday season. Make a statement with the towering 9-ft Snowman, dressed in two shades of wintry blue with a matching top hat.

Here Comes Santa Claus

Holding a snowflake-patterned green stocking with a cuddly teddy bear peeking out, this 6.5-ft Santa with Stocking is a delightful sight for all.

Suit every space with more Santa styles:

Styled in a cheery pose, the 3.5-ft Santa makes a holly jolly addition to Christmas decor. Available in a light skin tone and a dark skin tone .

makes a holly jolly addition to Christmas decor. Available in a and a . Smiling brightly and waving to passersby, the towering 9-ft Santa is the perfect larger-than-life centerpiece for your seasonal setup.

Holly Jolly Christmas

Celebrate the reason for the season with a 6-ft Nativity Scene featuring Baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and two adorable barnyard animals. The Star of Bethlehem shines brightly over this heartwarming display.

Explore other beloved holiday icons:

Snowy layers, a gold star, and colorful ornaments make this 3.5-ft Christmas Tree the perfect option for smaller spaces. Or, go big with the 6.5-ft Christmas Tree complete with red and blue wrapped presents at its base.

the perfect option for smaller spaces. Or, go big with the 6.5-ft complete with red and blue wrapped presents at its base. Dressed in festive red and green outfits with one arm extended in a wave, this 3.5-ft rosy-cheeked Elf offers a cheerful welcome. Available in a light skin tone and a dark skin tone .

offers a cheerful welcome. Available in a and a . A nostalgic sight, this 3.5-ft Plaid Stocking is filled with candy canes. Use the built-in loop to hang it from rooflines or eaves – or create an eye-catching display by hanging multiple.

Light up your holidays with the classic Christmas Airblown® collection from Gemmy! Shop the full collection in-store and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal decor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

