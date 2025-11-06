Bring Joy Home for The Holidays with Hallmark.

News provided byHallmark Cards, Inc.
Nov 06, 2025, 06:47 ET
Hallmark's festive products, movies and memorable events inspire celebration and connection all season long
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday magic is in the air, and Hallmark is here to help make every celebration unforgettable. This season's offerings include holiday greeting cards, unique Keepsake Ornaments and gifts—including a vintage-inspired collection from Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. Fans can also enjoy new holiday movies and series, along with the largest library of Christmas movies available on Hallmark+.
"Hallmark is at the heart of bringing loved ones together for meaningful celebrations and joyful connections," said Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer at Hallmark. "This season, we're proud to offer even more ways for families and friends to share in the magic—whether that's through our heartfelt cards, Keepsake Ornaments, inspiring new movies or memorable experiences. It's our honor to be part of the moments people cherish for years to come."
New this Season
- Celebrate the holidays country-style with exclusive Hallmark and Grand Ole Opry products including greeting cards, apparel, boots and jewelry. Plus, tune in to "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas," a new, original movie premiering during Hallmark Channel's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas on Saturday, November 29, 8/7c.
- Hallmark and Lacey Chabert are bringing new charm to the season with the debut of The Lacey Chabert Collection, featuring greeting cards, gift wrap and unique entertaining items inspired by her own traditions and vintage Hallmark designs. Hallmark Channel enthusiasts can celebrate their fandom with a Keepsake Ornament inspired by Lacey herself.
"I'm honored to be part of Hallmark fans' holiday traditions with my new collection," said Chabert. "Every piece in this collection was inspired by my own family's traditions and my love of vintage Hallmark designs. It's a joy to see these festive essentials become part of others' holiday memories and to celebrate the season together in such a meaningful way."
Deck the Halls
- Families can deck the halls––literally––with décor from Hallmark to make any home a holiday haven. From a classic Santa milk and cookies set to a countdown calendar and sculpted reindeer mugs, Hallmark has an array of décor pieces that will add more personality to tabletops or mantels.
- Embrace the return of vintage holiday styling with new décor pieces like Santa or snowman candle holders, nutcracker figurines and the charming Santa's Flight Snow Globe. Enjoy an interactive way to experience "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" with figurines brought to life with lights, music and storytelling.
- This year's Keepsake Ornament collection continues the beloved tradition of decorating the tree together, with new designs to mark every milestone and memory. Hallmark offers an ornament for everyone—including the enchanting new Village Musical Ornament that will have families singing along to classic carols while decorating.
Celebrating Togetherness
- Greeting cards are a meaningful way to connect with loved ones near and far during the holiday season. Choose from individual greeting cards or convenient boxed greeting cards—including new scented boxed cards—to send Christmas greetings, Hanukkah blessings or Kwanzaa joy. The Mahogany collection includes more greeting options that help honor family, friendship and tradition throughout the season.
- Hallmark Channel's ever-popular Countdown to Christmas is packed with holiday movies and series, offering countless opportunities for friends and families to share in the joy of the season. Bring extra comfort and cheer to movie nights with Hallmark Channel-themed popcorn snack bowls, a blanket and a jersey tee, or shop products featured in this year's movies.
- Whether it is a day of baking or an evening of entertaining, Hallmark has the kitchen essentials to celebrate in style. Serve up holiday favorites in festive candy dishes, keep fresh-baked treats within reach in playful cookie jars and sip something merry with jolly Santa mugs.
Festive Family Moments
- Hallmark Christmas Experience returns to Kansas City's Crown Center, spanning four festive weekends from Nov. 28 through Dec. 21. Open to the public and free to visit, guests can enhance their experience with individual event tickets for special experiences.
- Create a one-of-a-kind decoration with the Magic Tree Skirt Handprint Kit and continue the family fun with a singing and dancing Musical Hippo Plush or fan favorite Merry-Okee Microphone.
- Bring a touch of movie magic home with décor inspired by iconic holiday characters. Hallmark has picks for every holiday movie enthusiast, including playful glassware, serving platters and nutcracker figurines channeling a grumpy green visitor or a blanket inspired by Santa's oversized helper's journey to the big city.
Presents for Everyone on the List
- Hallmark's holiday gift guide makes it easy to bring joy home this season. Find something special for everyone on your list with unique gifts for every age.
- Inspire holiday family fun with plush toys, puzzles and storybooks. The Advent Activity Set adds to the fun, guiding children through the Christmas story with a plush, storybook and memento box.
- For friends and family who love sending Hallmark cards and watching Hallmark series and movies year-round, give the gift of Hallmark+. Hallmark's streaming service and membership program offers 24/7 access to exclusive content and shopping perks like monthly coupons, free greeting cards and unlimited ecards. Start gifting at HallmarkPlus.com
Every present deserves a perfect presentation, and Hallmark's selection of wrapping paper, fabric wrap, boxes, tags, ribbons and bows adds a special touch to every gift. For wrapping tips, tricks and how-to videos, visit Hallmark's Ideas & Inspiration page.
Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. Crown Rewards members can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards.
About Hallmark
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses.
