Bring Joy Home for The Holidays with Hallmark.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday magic is in the air, and Hallmark is here to help make every celebration unforgettable. This season's offerings include holiday greeting cards, unique Keepsake Ornaments and gifts—including a vintage-inspired collection from Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. Fans can also enjoy new holiday movies and series, along with the largest library of Christmas movies available on Hallmark+.

"Hallmark is at the heart of bringing loved ones together for meaningful celebrations and joyful connections," said Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer at Hallmark. "This season, we're proud to offer even more ways for families and friends to share in the magic—whether that's through our heartfelt cards, Keepsake Ornaments, inspiring new movies or memorable experiences. It's our honor to be part of the moments people cherish for years to come."

"I'm honored to be part of Hallmark fans' holiday traditions with my new collection," said Chabert. "Every piece in this collection was inspired by my own family's traditions and my love of vintage Hallmark designs. It's a joy to see these festive essentials become part of others' holiday memories and to celebrate the season together in such a meaningful way."

Hallmark's holiday gift guide makes it easy to bring joy home this season. Find something special for everyone on your list with unique gifts for every age.

Inspire holiday family fun with plush toys, puzzles and storybooks. The Advent Activity Set adds to the fun, guiding children through the Christmas story with a plush, storybook and memento box.

For friends and family who love sending Hallmark cards and watching Hallmark series and movies year-round, give the gift of Hallmark+. Hallmark's streaming service and membership program offers 24/7 access to exclusive content and shopping perks like monthly coupons, free greeting cards and unlimited ecards. Start gifting at HallmarkPlus.com

Every present deserves a perfect presentation, and Hallmark's selection of wrapping paper, fabric wrap, boxes, tags, ribbons and bows adds a special touch to every gift. For wrapping tips, tricks and how-to videos, visit Hallmark's Ideas & Inspiration page.

Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. Crown Rewards members can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+, launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.