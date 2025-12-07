HALLMARK PRESENTS A DISNEY LOVE STORY

TWO ICONIC BRANDS TEAM UP TO CREATE AN UNFORGETTABLE HOLIDAY ADVENTURE

LACEY CHABERT AND TRAVIS VAN WINKLE FIND UNEXPECTED MAGIC AND ROMANCE IN

HOLIDAY EVER AFTER: A DISNEY WORLD WISH COME TRUE

DEBUTING IN 2026 DURING HALLMARK CHANNEL'S

17TH ANNUAL COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS PROGRAMMING EVENT

Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano and Patrick Renna Also Join the Festive Cast

Movie Will Shoot on Location at Walt Disney World® Resort,

The Most Magical Place On Earth

KANSAS CITY, Mo and LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Channel, the undisputed #1 destination for holiday movie viewing and Walt Disney World®, The Most Magical Place On Earth, team up for the first time ever for an all-new, original holiday movie filled with magic and romance when Lacey Chabert (Haul Out the Holly, Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Good Sam, 'Tis the Season to be Merry) star in Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True. Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building, Inside Out), Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible, Even Stevens) Bryce Durfee (General Hospital), Taegen Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and Asher Alexander (Hal & Harper) have also been cast, while Patrick Renna (You Gotta Believe, The Sandlot) is featured in a cameo role.

Chabert made the announcement Saturday, December 6, with a special appearance direct from Magic Kingdom® Park in Florida during Hallmark Channel's broadcast of The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday.

The new movie will shoot on location at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and is set to debut in 2026 during Hallmark Channel's 17th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event. Ryan Landels (Santa Tell Me, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration) wrote the script and will also direct.

"The history between Hallmark and Disney dates back decades, when a shared Kansas City connection and friendship between Hallmark's founder, J.C. Hall, and Walt Disney himself led to our first-ever licensed products, including the very first greeting card featuring Mickey Mouse," said Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer, Hallmark. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership beyond the products we create together and onto the screen with this heartwarming and joyful Christmas movie that embodies the very best of both brands."

"Storytelling is at the heart of both Disney and Hallmark, and that magic shines even brighter during the holidays," said Sally Conner, VP Global Content. "We're thrilled that Walt Disney World will serve as the immersive setting for a Hallmark holiday movie highlighting the cheerful festivities of the season. Across our theme parks, resorts, and beyond, countless unique stories unfold and new memories are made every day with our guests. This film is a wonderful way to share that joy and pixie dust with fans everywhere."

An exclusive Hallmark and Disney collection of products inspired by the movie welcomes people into a world where dreams come true, memories are made, holidays are the happiest, and every love story feels like a fairytale. Featuring greeting cards, ornaments, gifts, gift wrap and other unique offerings, the collection will be available next holiday season at select Hallmark Gold Crown stores, Hallmark.com and other retailers to be announced soon.

ABOUT HOLIDAY EVER AFTER: A DISNEY WORLD WISH COME TRUE

Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who's also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip's paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they're not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.

ABOUT HALLMARK MEDIA

Owned and operated by Hallmark Cards, Inc., Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content. Hallmark Channel features an ambitious slate of new, original movies, scripted series, and the popular annual holiday franchise, Countdown to Christmas. Hallmark Mystery features a unique mix of movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres, as well as its own seasonal programming event, Miracles of Christmas. Hallmark Family showcases timeless storytelling for the whole family centered around faith, love, and community. The company's subscription streaming service and membership program, Hallmark+ offers a distinctive blend of all new, exclusive original series and movies, next-day access to Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery premieres, plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark Gold Crown retail stores. For more information, please visit www.corporate.hallmarkmedia.com.

ABOUT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT® IN FLORIDA

Walt Disney World Resort® is a world-class entertainment, recreation, and vacation destination featuring four of the most popular theme parks in the world, two thrilling water parks, nearly 29,000 hotel rooms, a sports complex, four golf courses, and Disney Springs—a metropolis of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Since 1971, Walt Disney World has focused on delivering legendary guest service and one-of-a-kind experiences that make it the largest and most visited theme park destination in the world, where families create magical memories. Guests can learn more about planning their Walt Disney World vacation at DisneyWorld.com.

