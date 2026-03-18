Bringing His On-Screen Journey to Life, Ricco Ross of Tyler Perry's Netflix Series 'Beauty in Black' Joins ZERO Prostate Cancer as Global Ambassador

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) welcomes acclaimed actor Ricco Ross as its newest Global Ambassador, bringing his voice, visibility, and influence to the movement to save lives from prostate cancer ahead of March 19th's highly anticipated premiere of Part 2 of his Netflix series. Ross, known for his dynamic film, television, and global modeling career, stars in Tyler Perry's hit Netflix series Beauty in Black, in which his character, Horace, is diagnosed with prostate cancer. The storyline has resonated deeply with audiences and opened the door to meaningful conversations about men's health, early detection, and the realities families face as they navigate this disease.

Netflix "Beauty in Black" Star Ricco Ross

As the nation's leading prostate cancer advocacy and support organization, ZERO has been dedicated to improving and saving lives for almost 30 years. With more than 3 million men living with prostate cancer in the U.S., ZERO is the nation's number one provider of resources and the voice of the prostate cancer community. Ross is a men's health advocate and an established presence in entertainment, bringing a critical, trusted voice to this issue, particularly among audiences disproportionately impacted by prostate cancer.

"Ricco's voice and visibility make him an extraordinary partner," said Sherí Barros, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, ZERO Prostate Cancer. "His commanding presence, including his powerful portrayal of a man living with prostate cancer, helps us reach men who might not otherwise know about or feel comfortable accessing early detection and life-saving interventions. We are proud to have Ricco stand with us as we work to ensure every man has access to the care he deserves."

Approximately 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. As Global Ambassador, Ross will help amplify ZERO's lifesaving advocacy and support efforts. Just last month, ZERO's advocacy helped drive the State of Men's Health Act introduced by U.S. Rep. Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.) and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-N.C.). Last year, ZERO launched Blitz the Barriers to invest $20 million into communities hit hardest by prostate cancer. The most ambitious initiative in the history of U.S. prostate cancer programs, Blitz the Barriers kicked off with a $7.5 million commitment from Lead Founding Partner Novartis, and aims to save 100,000 lives by 2035. The need is urgent, and Black men face an even greater burden: 70% more likely to be diagnosed and twice as likely to die from the disease. By using his platform, Ross will help confront the silence, stigma, and systemic barriers that prevent too many men from receiving timely, equitable care.

"We men feel comfortable talking about sports, business, politics, and women, but when it comes to our health, we suffer from emotional and educational malnutrition. It's time to change that, and it will take more than just men," said Ross.

Ross joins a growing network of inﬂuential ZERO Ambassadors from entertainment, sports, and media who are committed to the mission of saving lives from prostate cancer and ensuring every man has access to care.

.About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is on a mission to improve and save lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, awareness, education, and support. Established as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition in 1996, ZERO was founded to stand up for people impacted by prostate cancer. Today, ZERO serves as the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, advancing a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For nearly 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy, screenings, and partnerships, successfully unlocking funding toward breakthrough discoveries, treatments, and lifesaving access to care.

As the nation's #1 provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, ZERO has supported millions of people at-risk or diagnosed, and their families. As the voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus on breaking barriers to survival—by closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care—brings critical attention to those most likely to be impacted by this disease. Learn more at ZEROcancer.org

MEDIA CONTACT

Milayo Olufemi, Health Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE ZERO Prostate Cancer