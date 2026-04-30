ZERO Introduces ZACH, The First Ever SMS-Based AI Support Platform for Prostate Cancer

24/7 AI-Powered Text Tool Provides Immediate Answers and Support

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) announces the launch of ZACH (ZERO's Access to Community Health), the first SMS-based AI support tool created specifically for the prostate cancer community. ZACH delivers in-depth information, emotional support, and care guidance through simple text messages, making it possible for anyone with a cell phone to get help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ZACH, the first of a suite of AI tools ZERO will roll out in the coming year, is built to support everyone involved in prostate cancer care by offering clear information, thoughtful guidance, and easy access through simple text messaging:

At-risk men, patients, and survivors can rely on ZACH for answers and support at any time on any phone.

can rely on ZACH for answers and support at any time on any phone. Caregivers, partners, and family members can use ZACH to help their loved one stay informed, connected, and supported throughout the diagnosis and treatment process.

can use ZACH to help their loved one stay informed, connected, and supported throughout the diagnosis and treatment process. Clinicians and patient navigators can share ZACH with patients to extend care beyond the clinic, reinforce guidance between appointments, and help men stay engaged in their health.

can share ZACH with patients to extend care beyond the clinic, reinforce guidance between appointments, and help men stay engaged in their health. Advocates and community leaders, from faith leaders to community health workers, can use ZACH as a practical tool to reach men who are often overlooked by traditional health systems and bring vital information directly into their communities.

"ZACH represents a breakthrough in how we serve the prostate cancer community," said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO, ZERO Prostate Cancer. "By meeting people where they are, through simple text messaging available in multiple languages and reading levels, we're removing barriers to support and ensuring that no one faces prostate cancer alone. We are proud to combine cutting-edge technology with deep on-the-ground community work through our 'Blitz the Barriers' initiative."

Designed for Accessibility and Equity

ZERO created ZACH with a focus on reaching communities facing the greatest barriers to care. More than 97% of Americans own a phone that can send text messages. Texting does not require a smartphone, an app, an account, or internet access, making ZACH especially valuable for populations experiencing significant disparities:

Men in rural areas , who have limited access to medical specialists and digital health tools

, who have limited access to medical specialists and digital health tools Older adults who may not be comfortable with smartphones or apps

who may not be comfortable with smartphones or apps Black men , who experience more than twice the mortality rate from prostate cancer compared to white men

, who experience more than twice the mortality rate from prostate cancer compared to white men Veterans , who face elevated prostate cancer risk and unique barriers to care

, who face elevated prostate cancer risk and unique barriers to care Anyone seeking immediate support outside traditional business hours

Text-based tools also show stronger engagement than app-based platforms, making ZACH a practical and accessible option for ongoing support.

ZACH is a cornerstone of ZERO's Blitz the Barriers initiative, a comprehensive effort to eliminate disparities in prostate cancer outcomes by bringing screening, education, and support directly to the highest-risk communities. Through Blitz the Barriers, ZERO partners with local organizations, healthcare providers, and community leaders to reach Black men, veterans, rural populations, and others who face the greatest barriers to care. ZACH extends this mission into the digital space, ensuring 24/7 access to trusted information and support for anyone, anywhere.

"ZERO Prostate Cancer continues to set the standard for patient support, and this new SMS tool is an impressive example of meeting men where they are- with trusted information, real-time support, and a direct connection to resources that can truly make a difference," said Alison Mayer Sachs, Oncology Social Worker, Cancer Supportive Services.

Try ZACH Now

Text ZACH at 1-844-660-9376(ZERO) or visit zerocancer.org/text and receive instant, reliable answers, day or night, weekend or holiday.

Disclaimer: ZACH is an informational support tool and does not provide medical advice. Users should always discuss the guidance or information they receive from ZACH with their healthcare team to determine what is right for their individual care.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is dedicated to improving and saving lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, education, awareness, and support. Founded in 1996 as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition to advocate for people and families affected by prostate cancer, ZERO works to advance a future where detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy and access to care, successfully unlocking funding for breakthrough discoveries and treatments.

ZERO is the nation's leading provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, focused on breaking barriers to survival for those at-risk, diagnosed, and their families. As the trusted voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus is on breaking barriers to survival and closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care — with ambition, courage, empathy, inclusion, and integrity. Learn more at ZEROCancer.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Eric Miller

VP, Communications

ZERO Prostate Cancer

[email protected]

SOURCE ZERO Prostate Cancer