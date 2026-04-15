ZERO Prostate Cancer Awards $250,000 in Community Grants to Advance Early Detection, Health Equity, and Local Support Services

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) announces the 2026 recipients of its Community Innovation Grant, sponsored by Bayer, awarding a total of $250,000 to five nonprofit organizations across the country working to improve early detection, expand access to quality care, and eliminate disparities in prostate cancer outcomes. Each organization will receive funding to implement community‑rooted initiatives that meet the most urgent needs of patients and families in their local areas.

The Community Innovation Grant Program is designed to equitably strengthen the fight against prostate cancer at both national and local levels. Through partnerships with diverse community organizations, the program supports initiatives informed by primary and secondary research, community needs assessments, and on‑the‑ground experience. Funded activities include free prostate cancer screenings, culturally competent education and awareness efforts, patient navigation, and programs that improve care outcomes for historically underserved populations.

This year's grant recipients are:

The George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

UNC Health Foundation, Chapel Hill, NC

Michigan Men's Health Foundation, Rochester, MI

Center for Change, Inc., Orlando, FL

Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered, Tampa, FL

Bayer supports this year's Community Innovation Grant as part of ZERO's broader Community Investment & Engagement strategy. "Local organizations play a vital role in saving lives, and these grants equip trusted community leaders with the resources needed to break down barriers, reach high‑risk men, and deliver meaningful support," said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer.

"Community‑based organizations are often the first—and most trusted—line of support for men and families navigating prostate cancer," said Nicole Dinello, VP Prostate Marketing at Bayer. "By supporting ZERO's Community Innovation Grant Program, Bayer is committed to helping local leaders deliver meaningful, on‑the‑ground solutions that improve early detection, address disparities, and bring care closer to those who need it most."

The next grant cycle will open later this year, expanding opportunities for partners committed to advancing health equity and improving outcomes for men and families facing prostate cancer.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is dedicated to improving and saving lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, education, awareness, and support. Founded in 1996 as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition to advocate for people and families affected by prostate cancer, ZERO works to advance a future where detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy and access to care, successfully unlocking funding for breakthrough discoveries and treatments.

ZERO is the nation's leading provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, focused on breaking barriers to survival for those at-risk, diagnosed, and their families. As the trusted voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus is on breaking barriers to survival and closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care — with ambition, courage, empathy, inclusion, and integrity. Learn more at ZEROCancer.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Milayo Olufemi

Health Communications Manager

ZERO Prostate Cancer

[email protected]

SOURCE ZERO Prostate Cancer