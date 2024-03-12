Bringing Light to The Darkness of Cancer: BeiGene Named National Partner of Survivorship and Hope for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night

RYE BROOK, N.Y., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced today that BeiGene, Ltd., a global oncology company, has signed a three-year partnership to join LLS as the National Presenting Sponsor of Survivorship & Hope at Light The Night philanthropic events across the U.S. helping to support blood cancer patients and families who have emerged from the darkness of cancer.

"BeiGene is proud to expand our partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society this year as the National Presenting Sponsor of Survivorship and Hope for Light The Night," Josh Neiman, Chief Commercial Officer at BeiGene, said. "Putting patients first is a core value for BeiGene and drives everything that we do. We are honored to support LLS in its work to fund blood cancer research, patient education and outreach programs."

Culminating in over 100 evening events each fall, communities across North America join together at Light The Night carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer. Survivors celebrate by carrying white lanterns and taking part in an inspiring ceremony within the "Circle of Survivors" while the white beam of hope reaches up to the sky, illuminating the darkness.

"The moment someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, they are considered a survivor, facing special needs from diagnosis and treatment to remission and beyond," said Gwen Nichols, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "LLS's Light The Night inspires communities, bringing more people out of the darkness of cancer, shining a light on survivors everywhere. Thanks to BeiGene for their support. Together, we're helping survivors every step of the way."

As Light The Night's National Presenting Sponsor of Survivorship and Hope, BeiGene recognizes that it is because of the lifesaving advances in treatments that more patients are surviving blood cancer. LLS works to identify and meet both the current and future needs of blood cancer survivors by:

Advancing research specifically on survivorship to identify unmet needs and improve therapies and follow-up care to understand, lessen, and ultimately prevent difficult side effects of treatment, as well as secondary cancers and illnesses

Providing authoritative educational resources for survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to optimize long-term health

Advocating for public policies that address the needs of chronic blood cancer survivors and reform medical debt collection practices that jeopardize financial stability

Empowering patients, survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to connect with each other through two online platforms: LLS Patient Community and National Patient Registry

This year, BeiGene's more than 1,500 U.S. colleagues will hold their lanterns high and participate in Light The Night nationwide. BeiGene has been supporting LLS's Light The Night for the past five years, and before becoming the National Presenting Sponsor of Survivorship and Hope, was a Light The Night National Sponsor in 2022 and 2023.

LLS is committed to helping patients and their families providing free, critical support services and resources that help patients throughout their entire cancer experience into survivorship. These services include personalized and group support, connection to financial assistance, clinical trial guidance, nutrition consultations, travel assistance, educational resources and more.

The funds raised through Light The Night are used to support LLS's mission priorities: Research , Education & Support and Policy & Advocacy. Since Light The Night's inception in 1993, more than $1 billion has been raised to support the LLS vision of creating a world without blood cancer.

To join Light The Night and shine a light on survivorship and hope, visit www.lightthenight.org.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Basel, Beijing, and Cambridge, U.S. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org . Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

