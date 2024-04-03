Cyclists Take On America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride In Support Of Blood Cancer Patients

Just named as a winner in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Road Cycling Event, America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride has hosted nearly 28,000 cyclists who have raised more than $110 million for LLS during the past three decades. Cyclists preparing for their ride of choice of 35, 72, or 100 miles around iconic Lake Tahoe can train independently or be coached through LLS's Team In Training, the largest athletic endurance training program in the world.

In its efforts to reach and help all those impacted by a blood cancer diagnosis, LLS actively partners in communities across the country. This year, LLS welcomes WVU Cancer Institute as America's Most Beautiful Bike's premier sponsor and new venue partner Tahoe Blue Event Center. Also joining this year as part of the event's programming is Nevada 4-H Camp at Lake Tahoe, run by University of Nevada, Reno Extension.

"LLS's signature fundraisers like America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride and the dedication of our participants, sponsors, and partners are critical in helping us improve the quality of life for all blood cancer patients," said Coker Powell, SVP, Chief Development Officer for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "We are truly honored this event that is changing lives has been recognized as a winner by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Road Cycling Event."

This year, America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride has chosen leukemia survivor Greg Carlson as the event's Honored Hero. Greg, a resident of S. Lake Tahoe, CA, and longtime supporter of LLS, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in college and endured five years of harrowing treatment, during which he faced the possibility of never walking again. Now a dad, husband, business owner, and avid skier, Greg is joining LLS for America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride, his fourth Team In Training event, in honor of his loved ones living with cancer and for those who have lost their battle. He says he is sharing his story to inspire and motivate others "to wake up every day and fight."

Register & Join America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride

WHY: To support LLS and make an impact in the lives of all those affected by a blood cancer diagnosis.

WHEN: Sunday, June 2, 2024

WHERE: Lake Tahoe, NV

REGISTER: Interested riders of all levels are encouraged to register through LLS's Team In Training program. "Teammates" will receive event access and can choose from three distance options, 35, 72, or 100-mile rides. They will also have access to experienced coaching and fundraising support, onsite event celebrations, recognition, and incentive items, and more. Register here through April 15.

LEARN MORE: Visit LLS's America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

