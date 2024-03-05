Business & Community Leaders Join The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2024 Visionaries Of The Year Annual Philanthropic Competition To Champion A World Without Blood Cancer

RYE BROOK, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More people than ever need the resources and research that The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) provides and funds. Now underway for the 35th consecutive year, business and community leaders committed to improving the lives of those impacted by blood cancer are engaging in a little healthy competition through LLS's Visionaries of the Year campaign. Participants of this have 10 weeks to raise funds that will directly support LLS's life-changing work.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2024 Visionaries of the Year

LLS recognizes these inspiring individuals as "Visionaries," who are dedicated volunteers fundraising and creating awareness about blood cancer in their communities. Through their efforts, LLS is on its way to making blood cancer a thing of the past with its focus on three key pillars: by providing free patient education and support, pushing for change through policy and advocacy, and driving lifesaving research.

"Each of our Visionaries candidates champions one of LLS's mission pillars and aligns their personal goals with LLS's greater mission," said Coker Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "Together, we will find cures and improve the quality of life for all those affected and ultimately create a world without blood cancer."

Top fundraisers in each market receive the coveted title of local Visionary of the Year – and, the reward of making a life-changing impact – while the top fundraiser overall is named the National Visionary of the Year.

See LLS's 2024 campaign announcement here; meet three outstanding past mission award winners and the incoming class of candidates.

Blood cancer patients and their families in need of support can contact an LLS Information Specialist at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: To find cures and improve quality of life for all those affected by blood cancer. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

LLS is the only organization featured in the nonprofit category on the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

