Bringing The Heat: Le-Vel Introduces Latest SPT Tech Innovation

For those who already use the THRIVE Experience, THRIVE Heat was created to produce an additional metabolism spike for further benefits. Available in an amazing Chocolate Rush flavor, Heat may be used as a pre-workout product and is recommended for use in the midday or afternoon (not before bed or at the same time as the three steps of the THRIVE Experience).

Sequential Powder Technology is a unique nutritional concept and delivery mechanism that's so hot, it's cool. SPT starts working as soon as you place the powder in your mouth, then continues to deliver nutritional benefits sequentially. Created for superior absorption and bioavailability, this first-to-market nutritional technology is available in two formulas, THRIVE Heat and THRIVE Chill, both of them gluten-free.

Released earlier this summer to rave reviews, THRIVE Chill is intended to calm the body and melt stress and tension away. Stress and tension diminish our ability to flourish and can lead to a host of emotional, cognitive and physical issues. THRIVE Chill utilizes ingredients shown to improve the body's response to stress, reduce Cortisol (the body's main stress hormone), improve mood and promote relaxation. Like THRIVE Heat, THRIVE Chill is poured directly into the mouth and dissolves instantly to provide fast-acting benefits. Available in a Sweet Mint flavor, it's ideal for daily use and may be taken anytime – day or night – in addition to the THRIVE Experience.

"SPT is truly cutting edge – it's a huge step forward in making premium nutrition accessible and easy," say Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Thrivers can toss these packets into a gym bag or purse, so the nutritional support they need is always within reach whether they need a boost during a long day or before a workout, or they just want to wind down after a demanding shift at work. THRIVE Heat and THRIVE Chill were created to deliver the kind of benefits you need to meet your wellness goals and feel your best."

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

