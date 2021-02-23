Brisket is for Breakfast, Now at Einstein Bros. Bagels

"If you've never experienced brisket with eggs, there is a first time for everything," said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "Our brisket is slow-smoked for 10 to 12 hours and lightly rubbed with a blend of classic Texas spices. This sandwich won't disappoint meat lovers looking for a hearty breakfast."

The Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich from Einstein Bros. Bagels is available at participating locations, excluding license stores inside colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. Learn more at www.EinsteinBros.com .

About Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company also known for Caribou Coffee®, Bruegger's Bagels®, Noah's New York Bagels® and Manhattan Bagel® brands. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bagelry that's always baking up a new way to bagel. Known for its fresh-baked bagels available in a variety of flavors and premium double-whipped shmears, Einstein Bros.® Bagels also serves gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is proud to be the largest bagel retail company in America with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia. To learn more, visit www.EinsteinBros.com .

