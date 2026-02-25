BRITAX® INTRODUCES THE PHASES™ TRAVEL SYSTEM: ONE SYSTEM. ONE BOX. SIX WAYS TO RIDE.

The Phases travel system includes the Phases stroller, Arbor™ infant car seat, and StayTight™ infant car seat base, along with a parent organizer, stroller bumper bar, and child tray — giving families everything they need in one box. Designed to adapt as children grow, the system offers six modes of use, including parent- and forward-facing infant car seat mode, pramette mode, and toddler mode. The Phases travel system is available in Teak and Raven Black fashions.

"Those early days of parenthood come with a lot of decisions, and we wanted to take some of that pressure off," said Claudia Prager, Senior Product Manager at Britax. "We designed Phases to seamlessly work as a complete system from the very first ride home and walk — no adapters, no extra parts to track down — just intuitive design, trusted safety, and flexibility that grows with your family."

At the core of the system is DuoConnect™ technology, which allows the Arbor infant car seat to click directly into both the stroller and the StayTight base for smooth, secure transitions from car to stroller and back again — no adapters required. The included StayTight base helps simplify installation with a built-in seat belt tensioner, automatic lock-off, color-coded belt guides, and an easy-adjust recline indicator to help achieve a proper fit in a wide range of vehicles.

Designed with everyday use in mind, the Phases stroller features a true one-hand, one-step fold, multiple recline positions, an expandable UPF 50+ canopy, and built-in pramette mode for added versatility. Paired with the Arbor infant car seat, little ones are placed in a haven of comfort with ultra-soft fabrics and two plush inserts for infants under 11 lbs, while Britax safety innovations — including a ReboundReduce™ carry handle for stability and high-strength steel in reinforcement in the base — help deliver confidence on every ride. The system's warm, neutral aesthetic is finished with refined leatherette accents for a premium look that fits seamlessly into everyday life.

The Britax Phases travel system is available beginning February 2026 at us.britax.com and participating retailers across the United States, with Canadian availability (Raven Black only) planned for late Spring 2026.

MSRP: $399.99 USD | $599.99 CAD

For families who need an additional base for a secondary vehicle or caregiver, the StayTight infant car seat base is also available separately. For full compatibility details, visit https://us.britax.com/support/instructional-videos-and-user-manuals/compatibility-charts.

For more information about Phases travel system and other Britax products, visit us.britax.com

About Britax

Established in Britain in 1938, the Britax journey has been one of safety innovations – from pioneering adult seat belts to introducing our first child car seat in 1966. Since then, we have been guided by our steadfast mission of "Protecting What Matters Most," and we uphold this commitment by providing secure, comfortable, and easy-to-use child mobility solutions worldwide.

