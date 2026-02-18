NEW BRITAX® JUNIPER™+ COMPACT STROLLER FOR FAMILIES FROM DAY ONE

Designed to grow with families from the newborn stage through toddlerhood, Juniper+ easily pairs with select Britax infant car seats and compatible competitive seats with the use of adapters (sold separately), allowing parents to convert the stroller into a travel system for seamless car-to-stroller transitions. Premium fashion options, Teak and Raven Black, add elevated style to the lightweight, everyday new parent essential.

"We heard from parents who loved Juniper's portability and ease of use and wished it had the flexibility to use from day one," said Claudia Prager, Senior Product Manager at Britax. "Juniper+ delivers that versatility while staying true to what made the stroller a favorite — effortless folding, hands-free portability, and everyday comfort."

The lightweight Juniper+ compact stroller is designed for easy grab-and-go convenience, featuring Britax's exclusive FastPack™ system. It combines a one-hand RapidFold™, a bumper bar that converts into a carry handle, and a storage pocket that remains accessible even when the stroller is folded. An integrated, self-retracting carry strap keeps things effortless for parents with hands full, while the stroller's self-standing fold makes storage simple and hassle-free.

Additional features include all-wheel suspension with no-flat tires, a one-hand recline with an adjustable calf rest, enhanced ventilation, an expandable UPF 50+ canopy, a large storage basket with a pocket, and a parent cup holder, delivering comfort and convenience for both parent and child.

The Britax Juniper+ compact stroller is available beginning February 2026 at us.britax.com, participating retailers across the U.S., and select Canadian retail partners. The stroller is priced at $279.99 USD in the United States and $429.99 CAD in Canada. Infant car seat adapters are sold separately and enable travel system compatibility with select Britax and competitive infant car seats. Adapter MSRP is $24.99 USD in the United States and $39.99 CAD in Canada. For full compatibility details, visit https://us.britax.com/support/instructional-videos-and-user-manuals/compatibility-charts.

For more information about Juniper+ and other Britax products, visit us.britax.com or follow Britax on Instagram or Facebook.

About Britax

Established in Britain in 1938, the Britax journey has been one of safety innovations – from pioneering adult seat belts to introducing our first child car seat in 1966. Since then, we have been guided by our steadfast mission of "Protecting What Matters Most," and we uphold this commitment by providing secure, comfortable, and easy-to-use child mobility solutions worldwide. We take pride in being a part of families' lives, knowing that our products not only help ensure safe travels but also create lasting memories. For a closer look, visit us.britax.com or follow the brand on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BritaxUS/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/britaxus).

CONTACT:

Kristen Caruso

Amplicity Communications

[email protected]

917-747-0906

SOURCE Britax Child Safety, Inc.