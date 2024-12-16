BriteCap Financial Announces New CFO

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial LLC ("BriteCap"), a leading non-bank lender providing small businesses with fast, convenient, and affordable working capital, announced today the appointment of Pushkar Choudhuri as Chief Financial Officer. Pushkar has more than twenty years of experience in financial planning, corporate finance & investment banking.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Pushkar to the BriteCap team and the growing family of NMEF companies," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap. "Pushkar brings over two decades of financial leadership. He blends deep expertise in corporate finance, strategic planning, and capital management with a successful track record as both an investment banker and CFO. His precision, financial discipline, and innovative approach will be essential as we continue to scale up our lending operations, nationwide."

Pushkar remarked, "I am honored and excited to join BriteCap Financial at such an exciting time. Britecap is poised to lead the non-bank small business lending sector with its cutting-edge and industry-leading lending platform. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and I look forward to working with the leadership team, leveraging my corporate finance and investment banking experience to help increase access to capital for America's small businesses."

About BriteCap Financial LLC

BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient, and affordable working capital directly to businesses and through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap.com/partners. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

