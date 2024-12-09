BriteCap Financial Welcomes Dave Lafferty as Chief Credit Officer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial LLC ("BriteCap"), a leading non-bank lender providing small businesses with fast, convenient, and affordable working capital, announced today the appointment of Dave Lafferty as Chief Credit Officer. Dave has 30 years of experience in credit, risk, underwriting, and portfolio management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave Lafferty to the BriteCap team and the expanding NMEF family of companies," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap Financial. "Having worked with Dave for over a decade, I know firsthand that his experience managing credit risk and navigating capital markets in both equipment finance and working capital lending will make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team."

Dave commented, "I am honored to join BriteCap Financial at such an exciting moment in the company's journey. With its strong foundation and a talented team, BriteCap is well-positioned to become a leader in the commercial finance sector."

"Dave joins us at an incredibly pivotal time as we execute on our strategic vision to redefine business lending for our customers and partners. His guidance will play a key role as we continue leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver a frictionless and premium lending experience," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap.

About BriteCap Financial LLC

BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient, and affordable working capital directly to businesses and through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap.com/partners. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

