Brittnie Panetta Featured by Creative Click Media for International Women's Day: "What Does it Mean to Be a Woman in Business?"

SALINAS, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Women's Day, attorney Brittnie Panetta, a well respected mass torts attorney with nationwide firm, Matthews & Associates has been featured by Creative Click Media in its spotlight series titled "What Does it Mean to Be a Woman in Business?" The feature highlights accomplished female professionals who are making a meaningful impact in their industries while advocating for progress, equity, and leadership opportunities for women.

Photo of Attorney Brittnie Panetta from the waist up, smiling with her arms crossed in front of her. She is wearing a black suit jacket and a beige shirt.

Panetta, a dedicated personal injury attorney, was selected for her commitment to advocating for vulnerable individuals and her thoughtful perspective on the responsibilities that come with leadership in the legal profession. Through her work, she has built a reputation for combining strong legal advocacy with compassion for the clients and families she serves.

In the feature, Panetta reflects on how her role as an attorney extends beyond litigation to include guiding clients through some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

"Throughout my legal career, I have focused my efforts on helping the underrepresented, with a significant portion of my practice dedicated to securing compensation for minors and incapacitated individuals. I strive to fulfill the dual roles my law degree represents, serving as both an attorney and a counselor to my clients. Real problems require real problem-solving, and I use every tool available to deliver meaningful resolutions and lasting solutions."

Creative Click Media's International Women's Day feature celebrates women who are reshaping their industries through leadership, resilience, and dedication to their communities. Panetta's inclusion underscores the growing influence of women in the legal field and the vital role they play in advocating for justice and meaningful change.

International Women's Day, observed annually on March 8, recognizes the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world while encouraging continued progress toward gender equality.

About Brittnie Panetta

Brittnie Panetta is a California-based personal injury attorney at Matthews & Associates, where she has been involved in complex civil litigation against drug and pesticide manufacturers and has helped California wildfire victims secure meaningful compensation. Her writing has appeared in LegalReader, and she has been a featured guest on the Personal Injury Marketing Minute and Ladies Who Law podcasts.

