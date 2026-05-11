Brittnie Panetta of Matthews & Associates Spotlights Legal Consequences of AI in Clinical Research in Clinical Leader Feature

SALINAS, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittnie Panetta, attorney at Matthews & Associates, has been featured in Clinical Leader for her insights on the rapidly evolving legal landscape surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in clinical research. The feature explores how AI is transforming clinical development while introducing new layers of legal exposure for sponsors, researchers, and institutions.

Photo of Attorney Brittnie Panetta from the waist up, smiling with her arms crossed in front of her. She is wearing a black suit jacket and a beige shirt.

In the article, Panetta examines how AI-driven tools are being integrated into trial design, patient recruitment, data analysis, and operational decision-making. While these technologies promise greater efficiency and expanded capabilities, she emphasizes that they also raise significant legal concerns—particularly around informed consent, data integrity, regulatory compliance, and liability allocation.

"AI can amplify capabilities in clinical research, but it also amplifies risk," said Panetta. "When algorithms influence patient selection or trial outcomes, questions arise about transparency, bias, and accountability. If something goes wrong, determining who is responsible—the developer, the sponsor, or the research institution—becomes far more complex."

Panetta highlights that one of the most pressing challenges is ensuring that AI tools meet existing regulatory standards while also adapting to a legal framework that was not designed with these technologies in mind. She notes that regulatory bodies are still catching up, leaving organizations to navigate uncertainty while maintaining compliance with established rules governing patient safety and data reporting.

The feature also addresses the potential for litigation stemming from AI-related errors or omissions, including flawed data analysis, biased algorithms, or failures in oversight. Panetta underscores the importance of proactive risk management, including rigorous validation of AI systems, clear documentation, and contractual safeguards that define responsibility among stakeholders.

"Organizations adopting AI in clinical research need to approach it with the same level of diligence as any other high-risk component of a trial," Panetta added. "That means understanding not just how the technology works, but how it can fail—and what the legal consequences of that failure could be."

Matthews & Associates continues to monitor developments at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and the law, advising clients on emerging risks and regulatory challenges tied to innovation in clinical research.

About Matthews & Associates

Matthews & Associates is a nationally recognized law firm representing individuals in complex litigation matters, including pharmaceutical and medical device cases. The firm is committed to advocating for accountability and protecting the rights of those impacted by negligence and misconduct.

To contact Matthews & Associates for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.dmlawfirm.com/

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SOURCE Matthews & Associates