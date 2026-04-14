California Wildfire Risk Heats Up: Brittnie Panetta of Matthews & Associates Urges Residents to Prepare and Protect Families This Spring

SALINAS, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring temperatures rising across California, the risk of wildfires is increasing, putting homes, families, and communities at greater risk. Personal injury attorney Brittnie Panetta of Matthews & Associates is urging residents to take proactive steps to prepare for wildfire season and understand their legal rights in the event of fire-related damage.

Photo of Attorney Brittnie Panetta from the waist up, smiling with her arms crossed in front of her. She is wearing a black suit jacket and a beige shirt.

"Spring heat and dry conditions create the perfect environment for wildfires," said Panetta. "Preparation is key—not only to protect your property and family, but also to ensure you can pursue compensation if a wildfire causes loss or injury due to negligence."

Panetta's team has helped Californians recover damages in cases involving wildfire-related property destruction, smoke inhalation injuries, and liability claims against responsible parties. "Many people don't realize that utility companies, property managers, or other negligent entities can be held accountable if their actions contribute to wildfire damage," she added.

Matthews & Associates recommends homeowners take the following steps to protect their property and safety:

Clear dry leaves, brush, and debris within at least 30 feet of homes.

Trim tree branches and maintain defensible space around structures.

Upgrade fire-resistant materials where possible.

Develop an emergency plan, including evacuation routes for all household members.

Document property and home improvements for insurance and potential compensation claims.

"Wildfire season is no longer limited to summer," Panetta emphasized. "With spring heat already increasing the risk, now is the time to act. Protect your home, protect your family, and understand your rights if disaster strikes."

About Brittnie Panetta

Brittnie Panetta is a California-based personal injury attorney at Matthews & Associates, where she has been involved in complex civil litigation against drug and pesticide manufacturers and has helped California wildfire victims secure meaningful compensation. Her writing has appeared in LegalReader, and she has been a featured guest on the Personal Injury Marketing Minute and Ladies Who Law podcasts.

To contact Matthews & Associates for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.dmlawfirm.com/

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SOURCE Matthews & Associates