Brittnie Panetta of Matthews & Associates Featured by UCLA CEB on the Role of Expert Witnesses in $6M Social Media Addiction Verdict Against Meta and Google

SALINAS, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittnie Panetta, attorney at Matthews & Associates, has been featured by UCLA's Continuing Education of the Bar (CEB) for her legal insights on the critical role expert witnesses played in securing a $6 million plaintiff's verdict against Meta and Google in a bellwether social media addiction trial.

Photo of Attorney Brittnie Panetta from the waist up, smiling with her arms crossed in front of her. She is wearing a black suit jacket and a beige shirt.

The feature, titled "Expert Witnesses Were Key in $6M Verdict Against Meta and Google in Bellwether Social Media Addiction Trial," examines how expert testimony helped establish causation, corporate knowledge, and the broader impact of social media platform design on user behavior. Panetta's analysis highlights how the strategic use of multidisciplinary experts was instrumental in translating complex issues into compelling, jury-understandable evidence.

"Cases involving emerging technologies like social media platforms require more than traditional evidence—they demand experts who can connect the dots between design choices, user impact, and long-term harm," said Panetta. "In this trial, expert witnesses were essential in demonstrating not just what happened, but why it mattered and how it could have been prevented."

Panetta also emphasizes that the outcome reflects a broader shift in litigation involving tech companies, where courts and juries are increasingly receptive to arguments centered on product design, algorithmic influence, and corporate responsibility. As more cases move through the pipeline, expert testimony is expected to play an even greater role in shaping outcomes and setting precedent.

The UCLA CEB feature underscores the growing importance of expert-driven litigation strategies in complex product liability and mass tort cases, particularly those involving novel theories of harm such as social media addiction. Panetta notes that these cases present unique challenges, including evolving legal standards and the need to clearly establish causation in a rapidly developing area of law.

Matthews & Associates continues to represent clients in high-stakes litigation involving defective products, pharmaceuticals, and emerging technologies, with a focus on holding corporations accountable and advancing legal frameworks that address modern harms.

About Matthews & Associates

Matthews & Associates is a nationally recognized law firm representing individuals in complex litigation matters, including pharmaceutical and medical device cases. The firm is committed to advocating for accountability and protecting the rights of those impacted by negligence and misconduct.

To contact Matthews & Associates for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.dmlawfirm.com/

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