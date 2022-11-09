BRIXTON® AND FENDER® RELEASE LIMITED EDITION FASHION COLLECTION TO CELEBRATE THE 60th ANNIVERSARY OF THE ICONIC JAGUAR® GUITAR

Collaboration Marks Third Partnership Together, featuring 12 New Unisex Pieces

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based, premium lifestyle brand, Brixton , has launched a new collection in collaboration with Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), The Brixton & Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar Guitar Collection to celebrate this milestone of the Jaguar—an iconic guitar that defies convention, design and sound.

Brixton

"We're excited to be partnering with Fender for the third time. There is so much synergy between our two teams and our companies' approaches to product," says Davide Mattucci, VP of Brand Marketing at Brixton. "For us, this collaboration was a no-brainer and we can't wait to onceagain help champion the spirit of rock-n-roll alongside the legends at Fender."

"The synergy between Brixton and Fender only gets stronger as we hope to inspire musicians and creatives alike through our continued collaborations," said Richard Bussey, Vice President, Accessories, Lifestyle & Licensing "Our shared ethos of bringing music, creativity and innovation to the forefront of design – along with a storied history of welcoming together diverse cultures and creators – is a special moment for us especially as we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Jaguar guitar."

The Fender Jaguar guitar was designed in 1962 and has been a fixture of the guitar playing community ever since. As universally beloved as this instrument is, it made a particularly potent impact on musical enclaves that existed on the fringes of popular culture. Some of the most prominent players in 60's Surf rock, 70's punk, 90's grunge, and early 2000's indie are among the Jaguar guitars most avid enthusiasts—and it's no surprise why. From its offset design, to its unorthodox wiring and pickup switching capabilities, to its singular sneering tone, the Fender Jaguar guitar is optimized for the bold.

Who better to celebrate this anniversary with than Brixton, a brand that has similarly blended undeniable craftsmanship with unique style to create a product that unites people from a variety of lifestyles. Fender and Brixton's commitment to quality and thought provoking design has made them both stand out in their respective fields for years, and now the only thing left to do is join forces.

The Brixton & Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar Guitar Collection features Brixton's famed flannels, graphic tees, headwear, and more. A radical departure when originally launched by Fender in the 1960s, the Jaguar's unique shape and high-visibility chrome details served as inspiration for Brixton's design team. With all of the collection's product names derived from elements of the guitar's features, items including the Jaguar logo tee and corduroy hat mirror the guitar's angular look, while the pop-color pick pockets featured inside the hats are meant to mimic its bold chrome accents.

The Brixton & Fender: The 60th Anniversary Jaguar Guitar Collection features 12 unisex pieces that are available in multiple colorways to appeal to a diverse range of styles including:

Fender Jaguar Heavy Weight Flannel Jacket, $149.00

Fender Jaguar Claws Hoodie, $79.00

Fender Jaguar Strangle S/S Tee, $39.00

Fender Jaguar Claws S/S Tee, $39.00

Fender Jaguar Contour L/S STT, $49.00

Fender Jaguar Contour Fedora, $149.00

Fender Jaguar Reverb Fedora, $149.00

Fender Jaguar Fiddler Cap, $59.00

Fender Jaguar Treble Sherpa Bucket Hat, $69.00

Fender Jaguar Trapper Cap $79.00

Fender Jaguar Contour MP Snapback, $45.00

Fender Jaguar Contour Chunky Beanie, $30.00

To support the campaign and help bring the collection to life, Brixton and Fender tapped Southern California native and lifelong guitar player Josh Landau, guitarist for Stolen Nova and The Shrine. Josh grew up by the beach – surfing the Venice waves and skating empty pools – and has always emulated his creative disposition around art and style. Josh makes for the perfect face of this limited release collection, uniting Brixton's vintage-inspired fashion with Fender's rich history and impact on music culture.

The full collection is now available for purchase at www.Brixton.com and www.Fender.com, along with select wholesale partners, priced from $30.00-$149.00. The collection will be available in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan. For product images click here . Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender and @Brixton.

ABOUT BRIXTON:

The story of Brixton began with a hat. Started out of a garage in Oceanside, CA by a group of friends that drew inspiration from the music and culture that surrounded them, Brixton became a way to bring people together through music, culture, and the spirit of adventure. The brand's approach centers around classic silhouettes reinterpreted to meet the needs of modern living. Their products derive inspiration from workwear through several generations - from mariners and aviators, to cowboys and laborers, and beyond. Simply put, Brixton's apparel and headwear is inspired by the past, built to live in the present.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

FENDER (standard and stylized) and Jaguar are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries..All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of them.

