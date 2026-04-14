Briya Hits 120M Patient Journeys Milestone to Accelerate AI-Driven Medical Research

Combining Expanded Real-World Data Network with Briya AIRE™ Research Engine Will Accelerate Clinical Trials and Drive Personalized Medicine

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya , the health AI technology company redefining healthcare research, today announced its global data network has expanded to cover over 120 million patient records. By unifying this massive real-world data (RWD) repository with the Briya AIRE™ research engine, Briya is delivering a scalable solution to address the industry's need for diverse, high-fidelity patient representation to advance medical innovation and personalized medicine.

"Reaching this milestone is a critical step forward for Briya and provides a vital resource for the entire healthcare and life sciences ecosystem by increasing access to more representative real-world data," said David Lazerson, Co-founder and CEO of Briya. "Clinical research has traditionally been constrained by fragmented and overly homogenous datasets that do not capture the full complexity of human health. By bringing high-quality, multimodal data from diverse patient populations, we're helping researchers and pharmaceutical developers to conduct studies that are truly representative, making clinical trials faster, more precise and truly equitable."

Building on a strong global data footprint – including 50 million patient records across the United States and European Union, in addition to robust datasets in Asia and the Middle East – Briya has expanded its network to Latin America and the United Kingdom. The Latin American expansion provides high population diversity and genetic variety essential for more inclusive research and rapid trial matching. The addition of over 3 million UK patient records delivers high-value longitudinal data from a universal healthcare model that captures comprehensive patient journeys across primary and secondary care. Access to this data will enable researchers to track long-term treatment outcomes, generate real-world evidence and optimize identification of eligible trial candidates.

"Briya's expansive data network represents a vital step forward for Tanner Health and our patient population across nine counties in west Georgia and east Alabama," said Steve West, Managing Director of Tanner Health System. "The ability to securely access and share high-quality, multimodal medical data means our patient populations are actively represented in the future of global medicine, while Briya's secure infrastructure and advanced capabilities offer the opportunity to collaborate with global researchers."

Integrated with the Briya AIRE research engine, Briya's global network enables medical and biopharma researchers to access rich datasets providing comprehensive patient journeys by tapping directly into electronic health records, lab tests, images and other structured sources, with the ability to access unstructured formats using natural language processing (NLP) data extraction. Users can access datasets curated in real-time and tailored to their specific needs, including a range of modalities, full treatment journeys, genetics and biomarkers. All data is fully anonymized, in compliance with international privacy laws.

For more information or to request a demo, please visit: Briya AIRE Info Request

About Briya

Briya is a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting vital medical and biopharma research and innovation with AI and data. Briya AIRE™, the first AI research engine built specifically for clinical and biomedical research, serves as an AI assistant across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It can collect and analyze complex clinical data, generating insights that can be used to design cohorts, validate endpoints and meet key development milestones. With full anonymization and a federated data approach, Briya accelerates the path to discoveries while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X , or visit https://briya.com .

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Briya

Danny Sudwarts

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SOURCE Briya