Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company Introduces Collection Expansions for Elevated Design Versatility

INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company continues to place personal style and elevated functionality at the forefront of design inspiration. A series of coordinated shower offerings provide unlimited flexibility and effortless sophistication in the bath space, while product and finish expansions across kitchen and bath present customers with an array of options to bring their unique visions to life.

"For the Brizo brand, individual expression has long been a driver of inspiration in the development of new products," says Lucia McBroom, Senior Brand Manager. "Through the introduction of the Essential™ Shower Series and expansions of popular bath collections, we continue to bring refined design and unparalleled quality to the bath space, without sacrificing personal style."

New Brizo product offerings include:

The Essential Shower Series – Designed to provide a wealth of coordinated options to suit any space, the Essential Shower Series includes showerheads, handshowers, body sprays, shower columns and more. Three exquisite styles – Classic, Linear Round and Linear Square – provide ample options while ensuring the entire space lives in luxurious harmony. The Essential Shower Series is available in 10 finishes: Polished Chrome, Brilliance ® Polished Nickel, Matte Black, Venetian Bronze, Brilliance ® Black Onyx, Brilliance ® Luxe Nickel ® , Brilliance ® Brushed Nickel, Brilliance ® Polished Gold, Brilliance ® Luxe Steel™ and Brilliance ® Luxe Gold®.

Offering expanded customization throughout the suites, the Jason Wu for Brizo Bath Collection and Collection now feature a variety of new handle options for truly tailored looks, including Cross Handles and Low Lever Handles. The expansion also includes a Cross Handle option with Wood for a beautifully natural touch. Litze® Bath Collection Expansion – The Litze Bath Collection expansion represents an exciting evolution of an enduring Brizo bath suite, celebrated for its simple, yet intricate design. New offerings include two additional handle options – Wheel and Notch Lever Handles – further expanding the options available for a refined and personalized aesthetic.

The Collection expansion represents an exciting evolution of an enduring Brizo bath suite, celebrated for its simple, yet intricate design. New offerings include two additional handle options – Wheel and Notch Lever Handles – further expanding the options available for a refined and personalized aesthetic. Decorative Air Switches – New Air Switches streamline and elevate kitchen design, freeing up wall space and are instead easily mounted to the sink or countertop, allowing users to effortlessly activate waste disposal. Coordinating with Brizo finishes for an overall synchronized design, air switches are the perfect finishing touch for a kitchen that is as functional as beautiful.

For more information about Brizo kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com.

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces.

