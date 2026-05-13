Brizo® Unveils The Faircroft™ Kitchen Collection, Debuting Its First Living Finish

Rooted in the idea of Art Without Artifice, the collection introduces Unlacquered Brass and expands the Brizo kitchen offering for its most comprehensive collection yet.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo®, the luxury fittings brand celebrated for its visionary design and craftsmanship, unveils the Faircroft™ Kitchen Collection, its most comprehensive one to date. Inspired by vintage American kitchens, the collection reflects a balance of form and function, expressed through thoughtful detailing and a refined, design-forward point of view.

Faircroft™ Kitchen Collection by Brizo® in Unlacquered Brass

Rooted in the idea of Art Without Artifice, Faircroft™ introduces nine customizable faucet configurations designed to bring flexibility and cohesion to the kitchen. The collection debuts the brand's first living finish, Unlacquered Brass and features the first widespread kitchen faucet to incorporate SmartTouch® Technology, allowing for intuitive, touch-activated use.

"The Faircroft Collection reflects our belief that the kitchen can be as considered and expressive as any other space in the home," said Barb Fuller, VP of Luxury. "It brings together form and function in a way that feels both purposeful and refined. Every detail, from thoughtful mechanical details to practical proportions and integrated accessories, is designed to elevate the everyday. Elements like the jewelry tray, towel bar and soap tray bring both beauty and ease to daily routines."

Through the introduction of Unlacquered Brass, this new offering brings a dynamic sense of materiality to the kitchen, allowing surfaces to evolve over time and reflect their environment.

"With Unlacquered Brass, we wanted to introduce a finish that feels alive – one that evolves alongside the space and the people using it," said Celine Kwok Garland, Lead Industrial Designer for Brizo. "As a living finish, it develops character over time, shaped by touch, environment and daily use. It adds a layer of depth and individuality to the kitchen, making each installation feel inherently personal."

At the center of the collection is the Wall Mount Bridge Faucet, a new design intended for streamlined everyday use and offered with a full range of integrated accessories.

Faucets are available with arc or angled spouts, industrial lever or coin edge lever handles, and in five finishes including: Polished Chrome, Brilliance® Polished Nickel, Brilliance® Stainless, Brilliance® Luxe Gold®, and Unlacquered Brass. Select configurations feature SmartTouch® Technology, enabling water flow with a simple tap to the faucet body, spout, or handle.

The offering spans both primary and secondary spaces, including widespread, deck mount and wall mount bridge faucets with side sprayers, pull-down and prep faucets, as well as bar, beverage, instant hot faucets, and a wall mount pot filler. A range of accessories, including a soap dispenser, jewelry tray, soap tray, towel bar, and basket, adds functional ease to the kitchen.

The Faircroft™ Kitchen Collection is available for order now.

For more information about Brizo® products or to locate a dealer, visit here. For more information about the collection, visit the website or follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Press kit with product fact sheet and hi-res imagery is available HERE

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear. It's a lifestyle. The brand's elevated portfolio exists as a fashion label for the home, offering an array to outfit the kitchen, bath and shower. Above all, Brizo equips designers and homeowners to shape a life of beauty, on their own terms. Rooted in fashion and design, the brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006, a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010, and partnered with the Frank Lloyd Wright® Foundation since 2021.

Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms and select online retailers. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, X, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

SOURCE Brizo