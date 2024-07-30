BroadbandOne® Announces Expansion of Next-Gen TaaS Enterprise-Grade Networks and Launch of BB1 BusinessConnect

BroadbandOne's Telco as a Service (TaaS) Solution is Revolutionizing the Telecom Industry by Deploying 5G 28GHz and LMDS 29-31GHz Spectrum Infrastructure with 357 FCC-approved mmWave Licenses.

GREENBRAE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadbandOne® (BB1), a wireless network operator and leader in driving the next-generation of enterprise-grade networks through its innovative partner approach Telco as a Service (TaaS) solution, proudly announces a significant expansion of its network infrastructure that supports 5G 28GHz, LMDS 29-31GHz, 2.5GHz cellular networks, CBRS and LoRaWAN for IoT application. This forward-thinking solution allows BB1 to deliver lightning-fast high-speed enterprise-grade internet and ethernet connectivity through its new BB1 BusinessConnect solution. As part of its expansion strategy, BB1 is actively deploying its advanced network across 19 states, with a concentrated focus on Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural markets.

BB1 BusinessConnect is utilizing the company's extensive 5G 28GHz spectrum infrastructure deployment across 9 states, delivering enhanced wireless experiences that include the following benefits:

Faster speeds

Enhanced and future-proof connectivity

Lower latency

Greater bandwidth

Enhanced resiliency

Improved network efficiency

5G innovation

"BroadbandOne's BusinessConnect represents a significant leap forward in delivering unparalleled speed, connectivity and service to our clients utilizing the power of mmWave-licensed spectrum through our Telco as a Service partner solution," states Eric Watko, CEO of BroadbandOne. "We are committed to revolutionizing the telecommunications landscape by providing cutting-edge, scalable and secure network solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries in our markets."

BB1 is enhancing enterprise grade networks, fostering innovation for small to medium sized businesses in various industries that include manufacturing and healthcare.

Being one of the nation's most significant holders of 5G spectrum in mmWave bands allows BB1 to deliver superior network performance while also offering a robust infrastructure to support IoT connectivity. BB1 also offers mmWave-licensed spectrum for 5G Private Networks for Enterprises and 5G mmWave Roaming solutions.

BB1's expansion aims to provide reliable network solutions from coast-to-coast, while also working with qualified deployment partners to provide all-in-one integrated CBRS radios to enhance reliable mobile coverage at a significantly reduced cost compared to traditional mobile networks. Specific deployment details and CBRS radio opportunities for network expansion are available upon request .

For more information on BroadbandOne, visit www.BroadbandOne.com .

